Jake Livingstone Joins Team Team Canada for Spengler Cup
Published on December 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers announced today the club has loaned defenseman Jake Livingstone to Team Canada for the 2025 Spengler Cup.
Livingstone, 26, has recorded five points (one goal, four assists) in 16 games for Charlotte this season. The Creston, BC, native has appeared in 143 AHL games during his professional career, scoring ten goals and adding 28 assists. Before joining the Checkers, Livingstone played two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals, as well as five games with the Nashville Predators.
Livingstone played three years at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23.
The 2025 Spengler Cup begins on December 26 in Davos, Switzerland, concluding with the championship game on December 31.
American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2025
- Anthony Richard Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Capitals Loan Ivan Miroshnichenko to Bears - Hershey Bears
- Graeme Clarke to Play for Canada at 2025 Spengler Cup - Hershey Bears
- Nikolas Brouillard Selected to Team Canada's Spengler Cup Roster - San Diego Gulls
- Jake Livingstone Joins Team Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Charlotte Checkers
- Mason Shaw Joins Team Canada for Spengler Cup - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds Captain Matthew Peca to Represent Team Canada at Spengler Cup - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Calgary Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ads Close out 2025 with Two Home Games - Milwaukee Admirals
- Jon 'Nasty' Mirasty Returns to Condorstown Saturday - Bakersfield Condors
- IceHogs, BMO Center Unveil New LED Dasher Boards - Rockford IceHogs
- Penguins Maintain First Place Going into Holiday Break - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Griffins Take Historic Record into Christmas Break - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Weekly - Vol. 32, No. 11 - Syracuse Crunch
- Last Week around the Leagues - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.