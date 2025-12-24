Jake Livingstone Joins Team Team Canada for Spengler Cup

The Checkers announced today the club has loaned defenseman Jake Livingstone to Team Canada for the 2025 Spengler Cup.

Livingstone, 26, has recorded five points (one goal, four assists) in 16 games for Charlotte this season. The Creston, BC, native has appeared in 143 AHL games during his professional career, scoring ten goals and adding 28 assists. Before joining the Checkers, Livingstone played two seasons with the Milwaukee Admirals, as well as five games with the Nashville Predators.

Livingstone played three years at Minnesota State University, Mankato, and was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Year in 2022-23.

The 2025 Spengler Cup begins on December 26 in Davos, Switzerland, concluding with the championship game on December 31.







