Jon 'Nasty' Mirasty Returns to Condorstown Saturday

Published on December 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Jon 'Nasty' Mirasty, who began his professional career with the Condors, and is currently part of the Shoresy cast, will be on hand for a ceremonial puck drop prior to Saturday's game. One of the most feared players of his generation, Mirasty had 358 penalty minutes in just 56 games as a rookie with the Condors in 2003-04. He went on to play nearly two decades professionally in the ECHL, AHL, CHL, UHL, and KHL before hitting the big screen with the hit show Shoresy.

The Condors return from the holiday break Saturday for Reindeer at the Rink against San Diego. Bakersfield is 9-2-1 at home this season and a remarkable 8-1-2 on Saturdays.







