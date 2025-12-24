Anthony Richard Named to Team Canada for Spengler Cup

Published on December 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release







Allentown, PA - Anthony Richard is going to Switzerland! The veteran forward has been named to the Team Canada roster for the upcoming Spengler Cup tournament in Davos, Switzerland taking place from December 26-31.

Additionally, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms have recalled forward Carson Golder from the Reading Royals.

The Spengler Cup pits invited European teams as well as Team Canada and is considered the oldest invitational ice hockey tournament in the world.

This is the first time for Richard to play for a Canadian National Team. He is the first Phantom to play at the Spengler Cup since Kevin Connauton joined Team Canada in the 2022 tournament.

Richard is in his second season with the Phantoms and is also second on the team in scoring with 18 points on eight goals and 10 assists. The 29-year-old lefty shooter from Trois-Rivieres, Quebec played in 15 games with the Philadelphia Flyers last year scoring 2-4-6 while also playing in 42 games with the Phantoms scoring 17-19-36.

In his 10 seasons in the AHL, Richard has played in 548 career games with Milwaukee, Chicago, Syracuse, Laval, Providence and Lehigh Valley accumulating 169 goals with 185 assists for 384 career points. He has also played in 39 career NHL games with Nashville, Montreal, Boston and Philadelphia scoring 6-8-14.

Golder, 23, leads the Reading Royals in goals and assists and points scoring 12-12-24 in 28 games this season. The third-year pro from Smithers, BC has played in 101 career ECHL games with Norfolk and Reading scoring 45-39-84. He has also played in 26 career AHL games with Manitoba Moose over the last two seasons recording 2-6-8. He has yet to play for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this year but did appear with the Orange and Black in the preseason. The 6'0 ¬Â³ lefty shooter was undrafted out of the WHL where he played 164 career games with the Victoria Royals, Edmonton Oil Kings and Kelowna Rockets registering 34-35-69.

The Phantoms return from the Holiday Break on Saturday, December 27 when they host the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affilate of the Florida Panthers.

Sunday, December 28 at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins includes Postgame Autographs with the Phantoms players presented by NJM Insurance.

Wednesday, December 31 at 3:05 p.m. we will be Glowing Into 2026 with Family-Friendly daytime New Year's Eve fun as the Phantoms take on the Hershey Bears to close out 2025.







American Hockey League Stories from December 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.