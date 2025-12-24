Graeme Clarke to Play for Canada at 2025 Spengler Cup

Published on December 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-assigned forward Graeme Clarke to the Canadian National Team for the 2025 Spengler Cup.

Clarke, 24, has skated in 25 games with the Bears this season, scoring 10 points (6g, 4a). He scored his first goal as a Bear on Oct. 12 vs. Syracuse and played in his 300th American Hockey League game on Nov. 30 vs. Laval.

He ranked tied for second in scoring with the Iowa Wild last season, posting 37 points (16g, 21a) in 64 games. Clarke scored 25 goals in back-to-back seasons with the Utica Comets prior to being dealt to the Minnesota Wild organization in 2024. In 2023-24, Clarke was second on the Comets with 49 points (25g, 24a) in 67 games and he led the team in game-winning goals (8), first goals (6), and shots (202). He was selected to the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, and also earned a recall to the NHL's New Jersey Devils, appearing in three games

Clarke has appeared in 307 career AHL games with Binghamton, Utica, Iowa, and Hershey, scoring 196 points (90g, 106a). He was drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the third round (80th overall) of the 2019 NHL Draft.

Clarke has previously represented Canada at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he helped the club to a silver medal.

The 2025 Spengler Cup will be held in Davos, Switzerland from Dec. 26-31. Clarke is joined on Canada's roster by former Bear Mike Sgarbossa who skated for Hershey from 2018-25.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return from the holiday break and visit the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Dec. 27 at 6:05 p.m. at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.







