Mason Shaw Joins Team Canada for Spengler Cup

WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club announced today the team reassigned forward Mason Shaw from the Manitoba Moose to Team Canada for the 2025 Spengler Cup.

Shaw, 27, is tied for second on the Moose with 18 points (6G, 12A) in 28 games this season. The Wainwright, Alta. product has 55 points (23G, 32A) in 100 games as a member of the Moose and 176 points (66G, 110A) in 297 career AHL contests split between the Moose and Iowa Wild. Shaw has appeared in 82 NHL contests, all with the Minnesota Wild, while recording 20 points (8G, 12A).

The Moose captain previously represented Canada at both the U18 and U17 levels.

Team Canada opens the 2025 Spengler Cup on Friday, Dec. 26 against the U.S. College Selects at 1:15 p.m. CT.

Mason Shaw

Forward

Born Nov. 3, 1998 -- Wainwright, Alta.

Height 5.10 -- Weight 184 -- Shoots L

The Moose return from their holiday break to close out 2025 on New Year's Eve when they host the Abbotsford Canucks at 4 p.m. Tickets are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.







