Series Preview- Tucson Roadrunners vs Calgary Wranglers

Published on December 23, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







Game 1: Saturday, Dec. 27 at 7 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena

Game 2: Sunday, Dec. 28 at 4 p.m. AZT, Tucson Arena

Broadcast Info

Saturday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or on Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Sunday: LISTEN LIVE HERE or Fox Sports 1450AM | WATCH on AHLtv on Flo Hockey

Tucson, AZ - After the holiday break, the Tucson Roadrunners (10-12-4-0) return to Tucson Arena to open a three-game homestand, beginning with a two-game series against the Calgary Wranglers (14-10-5-1) on Saturday and Sunday.

The matchup marks the second series of the season between the Pacific Division rivals and the first since Tucson's home-opening weekend on Oct. 18-19. Both games of that opening set went to overtime. Tucson claimed the opener 5-4 when captain Austin Poganski scored in the final minute of overtime after the Roadrunners surrendered a three-goal third-period lead. Poganski found the back of the net again the following night as Tucson erased a two-goal third-period deficit before Calgary handed the Roadrunners a 4-3 overtime loss.

The two clubs will see plenty of each other in a short span, as Tucson visits the Scotiabank Saddledome for a two-game set on Jan. 2 and Jan. 4, completing a four-game stretch between the teams in one week.

Tucson enters the weekend looking to rebound after being swept in Western Canada by the reigning Calder Cup champion Abbotsford Canucks.

Calgary, meanwhile, split a home-and-home series with the San Diego Gulls last weekend, with both games decided by a single goal. Each of the Wranglers' last four contests has been a one-goal game, and Calgary has won two of its last three.

The Roadrunners will look to snap a three-game skid and currently sit ninth in the Pacific with 24 points, five back of the seventh-place Henderson Silver Knights for the division's final playoff spot. The Wranglers enter the weekend fourth in the division with 34 points, tied with the Ontario Reign for third.

THREE THINGS TO KNOW

BEN THERE DONE THAT

Assistant captain Ben McCartney enters Saturday on a hot streak, leading the team with 10 points (5g, 5a) over his last six games dating back to Dec. 5 at San Jose. Only Bakersfield's Isaac Howard has recorded more points in the AHL during that span (7g, 5a-12 pts). His 25 points (11g, 14a) in 26 games mark the third time McCartney has reached the 25-point plateau in a season, joining his efforts in 2024-25 (16g, 17a) and 2021-22 (18g, 17a). In his most recent outing, McCartney scored his third power-play goal of the season and his third goal in as many games. The tally marked the 59th goal of his AHL career, passing former Roadrunner Lane Pederson for fourth all-time in franchise history. He also needs just three more power-play goals to tie Michael Bunting for second all-time in franchise history (23).

DMITRI DISHES

Rookie Dmitri Simashev carries a five-game point streak into Saturday with seven points (2g, 5a) over that span dating back to Dec. 12 vs. Bakersfield. With his assist at Abbotsford on Saturday, Simashev matched the team's season-best point streak and became the fourth Roadrunner to post a five-game point streak this season, joining Cameron Hebig (Dec. 5-19, 5g, 3a), Noel Nordh (Nov. 29-Dec. 12, 1g, 4a) and Ben McCartney (Oct. 10-24, 3g, 4a). He also recorded a team-high eight shots across Tucson's two-game set in Abbotsford. The 2023 sixth overall draft pick is on a point-per-game pace with seven points in his first seven AHL games.

HOT HANDS

Forward Cameron Hebig comes into the series with eight points (5g, 3a) in his last six games dating back to Dec. 5 at San Jose. With 23 points (13g, 10a) in 25 games, Hebig leads the team in goals and ranks sixth in the AHL in goals. Fellow forward Sammy Walker enters the weekend riding a season-best four-game point streak dating back to Dec. 12 vs. Bakersfield. He has five points (1g, 4a) over that span and has recorded an assist in four straight contests, becoming the third Roadrunner to do so, joining Noel Nordh (Dec. 3-12) and Ben McCartney (Oct. 10-19). The Minnesota alum also has seven points (2g, 5a) in his last six games dating back to Dec. 5 at San Jose.

Numbers to Know:

44 - Tucson allowed just 44 shots on goal across its two-game series in Abbotsford, marking the fewest shots the Roadrunners have surrendered in a series this season. In Saturday's Game 2, the Roadrunners limited Abbotsford to a season-low 17 shots on goal. The previous season low was 18 shots allowed in the season opener at Ontario on Oct. 10. Tucson allowed a season-low three shots in the third period, its fewest in a single period since also allowing three in the third period vs. Manitoba on Oct. 29.

WE'RE DOING IT LIVE

Both games this weekend will be streamed on AHLtv on FloHockey and broadcast on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Saturday's coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. AZT with Roadrunners Warm-Up hosted by James Mackey. Sunday's broadcast starts at 3:45 p.m. AZT ahead of puck drop.

Fans can secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







