Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

This past week, Birmingham Stallions head coach Skip Holtz stepped down and was replaced by AJ McCarron in the United Football League; the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League relieved head coach David Bell of his duties, and Major League Soccer's St. Louis CITY SC named Yoann Damet as head coach.

Highlights from this week come from the United Football League, Canadian Football League, American Hockey League, ECHL, Professional Women's Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Major League Soccer, United Soccer League One, Major Arena Soccer League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, National Lacrosse League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

Skip Holtz, head coach of the Birmingham Stallions, announced today that he will be stepping away from his role in the United Football League (UFL) to evaluate other opportunities following an extraordinary four-year run highlighted by three consecutive championships (2022-23 USFL; 2024 UFL). He leaves the UFL with a 33-7 regular-season record and 6-1 postseason mark. Statement from Heat Coach Skip Holtz. "Coaching the Stallions has been one of the great honors of my career. I'm grateful for the players, staff, the City of Birmingham, and our passionate fans who helped create such a special and winning culture. What we accomplished together is something I'll always treasure.

"I am not retiring. This is simply the right moment to pause, reflect, and look ahead. I'm excited about the next steps in my journey and energized by new possibilities. I look forward to seeing where this path leads."

The United Football League announced that former Alabama Crimson Tide three-time national champion and former St. Louis Battlehawks quarterback AJ McCarron has been named head football coach of the Birmingham Stallions. The announcement was made by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. McCarron replaces Skip Holtz, who this week announced that he was stepping away from the team after four years as head coach of the team. "AJ McCarron is a part of the fabric of winning football that is woven throughout the state of Alabama," said Brandon. "It is only appropriate that a winner like AJ takes over the reins of the three-time champion Birmingham Stallions as they embark upon a new era." A native of Mobile, Alabama, McCarron was most recently the signal caller for the St. Louis Battlehawks (2023-24), leading the team to an appearance in the 2024 UFL Playoffs. During the team's XFL Legacy era in 2023, he led the league in passing touchdowns (24), completion percentage (68.8%), and passer rating (108.4). McCarron is best known for being a part of three national championship teams at the University of Alabama under legendary Head Coach Nick Saban (2009, 2011, 2012).

AJ McCarron named new Birmingham Stallions coach

The United Football League announced that Ohio State Buckeyes football legend Ted Ginn Jr. has been named head football coach of the Columbus Aviators. The announcement was made by UFL President & CEO Russ Brandon. The Aviators will kick off their inaugural season during the upcoming 2026 spring football season. "Ted Ginn Jr. represents everything that is great about football in the Buckeye state," said Brandon. "A proven winner, Ted combines a winning performance on the field and a deep knowledge of the game with tremendous pride for his home state. We look forward to Ted not only building the foundation of the Columbus Aviators, but also writing a new chapter in the history of Ohio football." "Today marks a new milestone in my football journey," said Ginn. "When I heard that the United Football League was going to have a football team in Columbus, I wanted to be a part of creating a new winning tradition in this city that is such an important part of my life. I can't wait to start building this team and I ask football fans throughout the state to join the Aviators as they take flight."

Former Ohio State wide receiver Ted Ginn Jr. will be the first head coach of the Columbus Aviators.

Canadian Football League

Top 10 Special Teams Plays of 2025

Indoor Football League

The Indoor Football League (IFL) today announced that nationally renowned broadcaster Brent Stover has been named IFL Director of Broadcasting, a newly elevated leadership role overseeing the league's ambitious expansion into national production and distribution in 2026. In his role, Stover will lead and manage the league's on-air talent and production crews as the IFL prepares to produce 119 national broadcasts during the 2026 season across FanDuel Sports Network and Yahoo! Sports Network. He will also serve as The Voice of the IFL, calling games throughout the season, including the league's flagship showcase property, Sunday Night Indoor Football, along with select additional marquee matchups. "Brent Stover was the clear and undeniable choice from the very beginning," said Jared Widman, President of the IFL Business Division. "His national reputation, deep experience, and remarkable on-air talent make him the ideal Voice of the IFL. We couldn't be more excited for our fans to experience his work all season long on the FanDuel Sports Network and Yahoo Sports."

The Jacksonville Sharks are announcing the retirement of longtime Vice President Dave Gleeson, a cornerstone of the organization's success both on and off the field. Gleeson joined the Sharks in 2016 as a volunteer and developed into his current VP position. He spent his career helping to build an unforgettable fan experience in Jacksonville. During his tenure, the Sharks captured three football championships, and multiple best fan and game operations awards, cementing the Sharks as one of the most exciting and successful franchises in indoor football. Dave played a key role in the success through his leadership, passion, and commitment to growing the Sharks fan base. "Dave is someone you can always count on. He has been a big help to the Sharks and me, especially on game days," Sharks President Steve Curran said. "He wore many hats for us and was always one of the 1st to step up when something was needed. We all wish Dave the best and hope he enjoys his time with the grand kids and family."

The Jacksonville Sharks proudly announce that veteran players Marcus Rogers (WR) and Jay Davis (DB) are taking the next step in their professional football careers, earning opportunities in the Canadian Football League (CFL). Their commitment to elite athleticism, relentless effort, and team-first mentality has left a lasting impact on the Sharks organization. Rogers emerged as a key offensive weapon during his rookie season with the Sharks, quickly establishing himself as one of the most dynamic playmakers on the turf. He recorded 32 receptions for 508 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns. He will be suiting up for the Toronto Argonauts. Davis brought NFL experience as a defensive presence to the Sharks, having previously signed with the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs. In his first season with Jacksonville, Davis had seven kick returns for 65 yards, averaging 10.8 yards per return. Defensively, he made his mark with 38 total tackles and two interceptions, becoming a reliable force on the field. Davis will be returning for his second season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

Arena Football One

The Minnesota Monsters have signed a deal with the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) to host games in the Amsoil Arena for the 2026 season. This move sets Duluth and the Monsters up to showcase the best the city has to offer on a national stage. "It's a new team, a new league and this year, it's a new space in the AMSOIL Arena! It's going to offer an excellent game day experience for our fans and is conviently also located at the DECC," says Steve Walters, CEO of the Minnesota Monsters.

HOCKEY

American Hockey League

The Belleville Senators relieved head coach David Bell of his duties. Assistant coach Andrew Campbell has been elevated to the role of interim head coach of the hockey club. "We are constantly evaluating ways to improve our organization and felt the timing was right for a fresh voice and approach in Belleville," said Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios. "We thank David for his time and commitment in Belleville and the Bay of Quinte and wish him well in his next opportunity." Assistant coach Stefan Legein and goaltending coach Paul Gibson will remain on the coaching staff under Campbell. In parts of four seasons with the Belleville Senators, Bell compiled a 97-78-15-11 record after taking over the club as the interim head coach on February 3, 2023. Bell was then officially named the full-time head coach on May 2, 2023.

The Cleveland Monsters and the American Hockey League announced that the AHL Board of Governors has unanimously approved the Cleveland Monsters as hosts of the 2027 AHL All-Star Classic. The 2027 AHL All-Star Classic will include the AHL All-Star Skills Competition the evening of Sunday, February 7, 2027, and the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday, February 8, 2027. The AHL Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Ceremony are also part of the All-Star festivities in Cleveland and will be held Monday morning. Additional programmed events surrounding the AHL All-Star Classic will be announced at a later date. "Cleveland stands as a pillar among historic American Hockey League cities, and the Monsters organization is one of our most successful franchises today," said Scott Howson, AHL President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited to be bringing our showcase event to Rocket Arena and the city of Cleveland in 2027."

Cleveland Monsters will host 2027 American Hockey League All-Star Classic.

Dillon Boucher and Tyrel Bauer drop the gloves as the Rockford Icehogs and Manitoba Moose face off.

ECHL

KC: ECHL players strike looms large around league

Potential of ECHL players strike raises concerns for fans, downtown businesses. The union representing minor league hockey players, including the Toledo Walleye, is threatening a strike as contract negotiations with the ECHL remain unresolved.

Professional Women's Hockey League

Here's what you missed on the first stop of the 2025-26 PWHL Takeover Tour presented by the Province of Halifax, Nova Scotia!

SPHL

The Evansville Thunderbolts and Head Coach/Director of Hockey Operations Jeff Bes are proud to announce that forward Aidan Litke has received a scholarship to attend Niagara University and play NCAA hockey at the Division 1 level, the first SPHL player ever to receive the opportunity. Litke joined the Thunderbolts in the 2024-25 season in a trade from the Birmingham Bulls and immediately provided a boost in offense, scoring 6 goals and 9 points in 20 regular season games before adding 3 goals and 4 points in 7 playoff games, including the President's Cup-winning overtime goal against the Knoxville Ice Bears. The Winnipeg, Manitoba native continued where he left off going into this season, scoring 6 goals and 11 points in 16 games, while also drawing many penalties with his persistence in getting under the skin of opposing players.

Ontario Hockey League

The OHL's Oshawa Generals scored three times in 47 seconds to take a second-period lead against the Saginaw Spirit.

North American Hockey League

Top 5 Plays of the Week

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

St. Louis CITY SC has appointed Yoann Damet as head coach to lead the team as it enters its fourth MLS season. Damet spent the last three years as an assistant coach under Wilfried Nancy at the Columbus Crew and was a member of the Crew's winning MLS Cup (2023) and Leagues Cup (2024) teams. Damet also worked on Greg Vanney's coaching staff at LA Galaxy and served as interim head coach at FC Cincinnati on two occasions. "Yoann has all the attributes we were looking for in a manager and aligns closely with the vision and direction we have for this team," said Sporting Director Corey Wray. "He has invaluable experience working with some of the best teams and coaches in the league that I am sure will help him get the best out of our players. Yoann is ambitious, competitive, and does an exceptional job communicating his soccer ideas, but most importantly he values people and relationships. Having worked together before, we already share a foundation of trust which I think will be beneficial as we move the team forward."

With the first overall selection in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft, D.C. United selected N.C. State defender Nikola Markovic. Markovic was previously announced as a Generation adidas signing ahead of the 2026 MLS SuperDraft after helping the Wolfpack to their second-ever NCAA College Cup in program history this year. Born to Serbian parents but having grown up in Canada, Markovic joins Cyle Larin (2015) as the only Canadian players to be selected No. 1 overall in MLS SuperDraft. Markovic started 21 of the Wolfpack's 22 matches during the 2025 season, helping N.C. State outscore opponents 48-9 with an NCAA-best 15 shutouts. The team captain's standout season helped him earn first-team All-American honors, becoming the first member of the Pack to earn first-team honors since 1992. Markovic is the first No. 1 overall selection in N.C. State school history and the third top pick in D.C. United history, joining Freddy Adu (2004) and Alecko Eskandarian (2003). N.C. State is the 15th different university to have a player taken with the No. 1 pick in SuperDraft history and the sixth different school with the top selection in the last six years.

The BEST MLS BICYCLE Kicks of 2025!

The BEST MLS FREE KICK Goals of 2025!

National Women's Soccer League

Boston Legacy Football Club today reaffirmed that Gillette Stadium will serve as the club's primary home venue for the 2026 National Women's Soccer League season, and announced that select home matches will also be played at soccer-specific Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. The club will play the majority of matches at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, including the home opener on March 14 at 12:30 p.m. Final venue assignments will be announced upon release of the full schedule by the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL). The 2026 NWSL season will coincide with the FIFA World Cup 2026 during which Gillette Stadium will host seven World Cup matches. As a result, venue scheduling demands will be higher than usual. The club's dual-venue strategy provides essential flexibility, ensuring that Boston Legacy Football Club players and fans will have reliable access to top-tier facilities throughout the entire season.

United Soccer League Championship

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has named Rob Vincent the team's head coach, after he successfully guided the side through the playoffs and to the 2025 USL Championship title in an acting head coach role. With Vincent remaining at the helm, the club aims to maintain continuity from this season's championship run, to best position itself to compete for trophies in the coming years and to continue toward its target of joining the forthcoming USL Division One league. "It has been a privilege watching Rob lead the team over the last seven weeks of our season. He's an outstanding young coach and quickly earned the confidence of players, fans and the entire Riverhounds organization," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead with Rob at the helm in 2026 and beyond."

United Soccer League One

The Greenville Triumph has appointed Dave Dixon as its new head coach. Dixon will lead the Triumph into its eighth season in 2026 as the club prepares to move into its new stadium at BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Dixon, the third head coach in Triumph history, takes over after Rick Wright's retirement. Dixon comes to Greenville from fellow USL League One team, Charlotte Independence. He served as the assistant coach for two years in 2019 and 2020 and again from 2024-2025, including during their historic playoff run in 2024. He also has ties to club soccer within the Carolinas as the Director of Soccer for FC Carolina from 2021-2024. I'm honored and excited to be the next Head Coach of the Greenville Triumph," said Dixon. "It is a legacy club within the USL that has a rich history and championship pedigree. I'm really looking forward to working alongside Sporting Director Zach Prince to build a championship caliber team for the community and our great fan base, and to make more history as we move into GE Vernova Park. I can't wait to see all the fans pack the stadium and help support our team as we compete for a championship this season."

Meet Greenville Triumph's new soccer coach

Major Arena Soccer League

Check out the best plays of Week 3 in the MASL

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta's possible purchase of the Connecticut Sun could bring the WNBA back to Houston, reviving the city's rich league history.

Canada's first WNBA team, the Toronto Tempo, has unveiled what they will be wearing during their inaugural season. But as CBC's Tyler Cheese reports, some fans say they've noticed an issue.

NBA G League

Iowa Wolves Tristen Newton Erupted For CAREER-HIGH 41 PTS, 9 AST, 8 3PM At Winter Showcase!

Canadian Elite Basketball League

The Calgary Surge Professional Basketball Club is proud to announce that Dylan Howe has been promoted to Team President as part of an organized succession plan. Howe previously served as the team's Senior Vice President, where he was instrumental in driving the Surge's operations in basketball, ticketing, community engagement, and programming. Howe has served under the direct mentorship of Surge Co-Chairman and awarded entrepreneur Jason Ribeiro since the franchise launched in October 2022. Prior to joining the Calgary Surge, Howe served in progressively senior roles with the Niagara River Lions (2016-18) and Guelph Nighthawks (2018-2022) of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

Philadelphia Wings' goalies Nick Damude and Rochester Knighthawk's Rylan Hartley go head to head in Saturday night's game

BASEBALL

American Association

The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that Brett Jodie has stepped down as field manager of the Saltdogs. In five seasons, Jodie recorded 230 wins, and guided Lincoln to the American Association playoffs in 2022. "After thoughtful consideration and prayer, I have decided to step down as the manager of the Lincoln Saltdogs. This move will allow me to be closer to my home in South Carolina, my wife and two daughters"," Jodie said. "I will forever cherish my time with the Saltdogs and the memories we have created as Lincoln is truly an extension of my family and I would like to thank the entire Saltdogs staff especially Charlie Meyer and the Abel family", stated Jodie.

OTHER SPORTS

League One Volleyball

League One Volleyball (LOVB) announced LOVB San Francisco Volleyball and its ownership group, with the team debuting in January 2027. League One Volleyball (LOVB) today announced LOVB San Francisco Volleyball and its ownership group, with the team debuting in January 2027. The new team is backed by a powerhouse ownership group of women leaders across sports, media and entrepreneurship. More than investors, this group serves as active partners in the team's mission - contributing leadership, advocacy and deep community connection alongside their capital. The ownership group includes Rebel Girls Chairwoman and CEO Jes Wolfe; serial entrepreneur and women's-investment advocate Chantell Preston; three-time Olympic Volleyball Medalist Kelsey Cook; Bay FC co-founders and soccer legends Leslie Osborne, Brandi Chastain and Danielle Slaton; former pro soccer player and BAWSI Board Member Ricky Lewis; USWNT World Cup champion, soccer icon and #1 New York Times best-selling author Abby Wambach; activist and #1 New York Times best-selling author Glennon Doyle; 12x Olympic medalist Natalie Coughlin; volleyball Olympic medalists Lindsey Napela Berg and Alix Klineman; Olympic medalist and founder of For All Mothers+ Alysia Montaño; former pro soccer player and Olympian Ali Riley; broadcast commentator and Women's Sports champion Arielle Chambers; executive, Mosaic Venture Partner and Unrivaled investor Amy Banse; Olympic medalist and executive Kate Johnson; Bay FC founding investors and Bay Area executives Julie Smith, Sheila Tran and Rebecca Van Dyke; tech and sports investor Intersect VC; two-time Olympic rower and founder Meghan O'Leary; former professional soccer player and entrepreneur Julia Falk O'Leary; Bay Area executive Janell Fischer; former All-American volleyball player Adlee Kass and her husband, global AI advisor Zack Kass; and former professional basketball player and entrepreneur Brianna Salvatore Dueck.

Major League Volleyball

The nation's top volleyball stars will head to Orlando as Major League Volleyball has announced that its All-Star Match will be played at Addition Financial Arena - home of the Orlando Valkyries - this season. The competition between the best players that MLV has to offer will take place on Saturday, March 28 at Noon ET and be broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+. The league's most exciting athletes will descend on one of the nation's top destinations for sports and entertainment for a match that will be broadcast by CBS network television for the second straight season. A year ago, the contest reached a peak viewership of 445,000 on CBS. "We're excited to bring the All-Star Match to Orlando - a city that embodies excitement, hospitality, and a passion for live sports," said Scott Gorsline, president of the Grand Rapids Rise and co-chair of the MLV Board of Directors. "This is more than a match - it's a celebration of the elite athletes in our league and the fans fueling volleyball's unprecedented growth."

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The BEST Play From Every Team In 2025







