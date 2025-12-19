Rob Vincent Named Hounds Head Coach

Published on December 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Head Coach Rob Vincent

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger) Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Head Coach Rob Vincent(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, Credit: Chris Cowger)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has named Rob Vincent the team's head coach, after he successfully guided the side through the playoffs and to the 2025 USL Championship title in an acting head coach role.

With Vincent remaining at the helm, the club aims to maintain continuity from this season's championship run, to best position itself to compete for trophies in the coming years and to continue toward its target of joining the forthcoming USL Division One league.

"It has been a privilege watching Rob lead the team over the last seven weeks of our season. He's an outstanding young coach and quickly earned the confidence of players, fans and the entire Riverhounds organization," Sporting Director Dan Visser said. "I couldn't be more excited for what's ahead with Rob at the helm in 2026 and beyond."

Vincent, 35, has been a coach in the Hounds' organization since 2018, after he retired from his professional playing career that began in Pittsburgh and later led him to MLS club DC United. After coaching in the Hounds Academy for six years and earning his USSF A-Senior Coaching License, he became the assistant coach for the Hounds' pro team in 2024.

Working in collaboration the past two seasons with Visser, head coach Bob Lilley and goalkeepers coach Jon Busch, Vincent played an active role in all parts of the pro team's operation, from player recruitment and logistics to opposition research and conducting some of the team's training sessions. He served as the team's acting head coach since Oct. 10, leading them victoriously through the USL Championship Playoffs and posting an unbeaten 3-0-4 record.

"I am delighted and honored to be named Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds," Vincent said. "I want to thank Tuffy (Shallenberger, Hounds owner) and Dan for placing their trust in me to lead the club forward and build on our 2025 Championship winning season."

Vincent takes the role last held by Lilley, who departs the club with 418 career wins to his name, more than any active coach in U.S. professional leagues. Of those wins, 131 came in Pittsburgh - more than any other stop in his decorated career - and he lifted the organization to the winning standard it holds today by making the playoffs in every year of his tenure, claiming the 2023 Players Shield and assembling the 2025 team that made history by winning the club its first league title.

The Hounds already have begun preparations for the team's title defense, as the team is in the process of assembling its roster for 2026 under the leadership of Visser and Vincent.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.