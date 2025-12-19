San Antonio FC Signs Forward Christian Sorto

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC has signed forward Christian Sorto to a multi-year deal, pending league and federation approval. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Christian is a versatile attacking player that can play multiple positions in the forward line," said SAFC Sporting Director Marco Ferruzzi. "He strikes and serves the ball with quality using both feet, presses hard defensively and has a high work rate. Experienced in the Championship and entering his prime, we are confident he will add to our performances, ambitions and culture."

Sorto joins San Antonio with seven seasons of professional experience in the league heading into 2026. He began the 2025 season with Loudoun United before making the move to El Paso Locomotive FC in July. While with the Locos, the 25-year-old tallied three goals in 17 matches. His tenure in the league also includes stops at Loudoun United, Rio Grande Valley FC (2021), Miami FC (2022-23), Orange County SC (2024) and a previous stint at Loudoun (2019-20). Over the course of his USL Championship career, Sorto has made 152 appearances, scoring 17 goals and adding 14 assists in more than 7,300 minutes of competition.

On the international stage, Sorto has three caps representing the El Salvador national team, earning his first senior team call-up in 2021. The Silver Springs, Maryland native spent his youth career playing at D.C. United and Baltimore Armour.







