FC Tulsa Announces the Return of Attacking Midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar for the 2026 USL Championship Season

December 19, 2025

TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa is excited to announce that attacking midfielder Kalil ElMedkhar will return for the 2026 USL Championship campaign.

ElMedkhar, a native of Neptune Township, New Jersey, brings a rich soccer pedigree. The son of Egyptian immigrants, he developed his game first through the Philadelphia Union Academy, later starring at Georgetown University, where he earned national recognition as part of one of the country's premier collegiate programs. His collegiate success launched him into Major League Soccer with FC Dallas before his move to the USL Championship.

In 2025 with FC Tulsa, ElMedkhar appeared in 30 matches, earning 18 starts and logging 1,621 minutes as one of the club's most versatile and impactful offensive players. ElMedkhar tallied 6 goals, scoring once every 270.2 minutes, with 20 shots on target and a sharp 62.5% shooting accuracy, demonstrating his efficiency around goal. He also added 1 assist and delivered 13 key passes.

Beyond the attack, ElMedkhar showcased the persistent defensive work rate that defines his playing style. He won 13 tackles at a 59.1% success rate, while contributing 8 interceptions and 15 clearances.

In possession, ElMedkhar completed 209 successful passes at 63.9% accuracy, including 58.4% accuracy in the opponents' half, while also completing 19 successful dribbles.

