Zico Bailey Wins 2025 USL Championship Goal of the Year Award

Published on December 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







The USL Championship announced that New Mexico United's Zico Bailey has won the 2025 USL Championship Goal of the Year award, honoring a remarkable strike that stands as one of the most unforgettable moments of the 2025 season.

On September 10, 2025, Zico Bailey executed an extraordinary 63-yard chip from midfield against Detroit City, propelling New Mexico United to a decisive 4-0 victory. The remarkable combination of vision, precision, and audacity earned national attention, securing a place on ESPN's SportsCenter Top 10 highlights and marking it as one of the most defining moments of the 2025 USL Championship season.

Selected from a field of 16 top goals across the league, Bailey's strike rose through multiple rounds of fan voting before ultimately claiming the top honor.

Bailey's Goal of the Year is not only a personal achievement but a moment for the club and its supporters, bringing national recognition back to Albuquerque and adding another historic chapter to New Mexico United's growing legacy.







