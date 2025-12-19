Rhode Island FC Transfers Maxi Rodriguez to Detroit City FC

Published on December 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has reached an agreement with USL Championship Eastern Conference side Detroit City FC for the transfer of midfielder Maxi Rodriguez, pending league and federation approval. RIFC will receive an undisclosed fee for the transfer.

"We thank Maxi for his contributions this season and wish him all the best in the future," said RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "We are grateful for the role he played in a successful first season at Centreville Bank Stadium."

Rodriguez returns to his former club after spending the 2025 season with the Rhode Island FC, where he tallied seven goals and four assists in 38 appearances across all competitions and helped RIFC to its second-straight Eastern Conference Final.

Further roster announcements will be made in the coming weeks as Rhode Island FC prepares for the 2026 season.

