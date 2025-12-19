Rowdies Welcome Goalkeeper Austin Pack for 2026

Published on December 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla - The Tampa Bay Rowdies announced today the addition of 2023 USL League One Goalkeeper of the Year Austin Pack for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

With over 100 combined appearances in USL League One and the USL Championship, Pack offers valuable experience in net for the Rowdies. The 31-year-old recently spent the 2025 season with USL League One's South Georgia Tormenta FC, recording five shutouts in 33 appearances across all competitions.

"Austin has been a standout keeper in USL League One for the last few years, but is no stranger to the Championship, having played at this level with a few different clubs in the past," said Rowdies Head Coach Dominic Casciato. "Having competed against him several times, I have seen his quality and competitive spirit firsthand and am looking forward to him bringing that to our environment to push our team to be better on a daily basis. I know Austin and his family are excited that he is coming back home to Florida, and I am excited to get the chance to work with him."

Born in Jacksonville, Pack played college soccer at UNC Charlotte, helping the school capture the 2013 Conference USA Men's Soccer Championship and the 2014 Conference USA regular season title.

Pack began his professional career as a member of Puerto Rico FC in the NASL in 2017. Following that, he moved on to sign with Portland Timbers 2 in 2018 and Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in 2019.

He joined the Charlotte Independence for his first stint with the club ahead of the 2020 USL Championship season. After registering seven clean sheets during the 2021 season, Pack departed to join Hartford Athletic for the 2022 season but returned to Charlotte midway through the year. Through the next three seasons for Charlotte in USL League One, Pack recorded 202 saves and 14 clean sheets. In 2023, he helped lead the squad to the USL League One Final while earning All-League First Team and Goalkeeper of the Year honors.

"I feel very grateful and blessed for the opportunity to be a part of the Rowdies," said Pack. "I'm looking forward to being back in Florida and getting to work."

Fans can lock in their seats for every match at Al Lang Stadium in 2026 by becoming a season ticket member today. Season ticket members enjoy the best savings on tickets and exclusive discounts on merchandise and concessions, as well as other benefits. Visit rowdiessoccer.com/seasontickets or call 727-222-2000 to learn more.

Tampa Bay Rowdies Roster as of December 19, 2025

Goalkeepers: Austin Pack, Jahmali Waite

Defenders: Leland Archer, Robert Castellanos, Laurence Wyke

Midfielders: Luis Alvarez, Sebastian Cruz, Pedro Dolabella, Lewis Hilton, Alex Mendez, Marco Micaletto, Louis Perez, Max Schneider

Forwards: Russell Cicerone, Evan Conway, Karsen Henderlong, Endri Mustali, MD Myers







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.