DCFC Legend Maxi Rodriguez Returns

Published on December 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City Football Club midfielder Maxi Rodriguez

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City Football Club midfielder Maxi Rodriguez(Detroit City FC)

DETROIT - Today, Detroit City Football Club announced that club legend Maxi Rodriguez (Legacy #172) has been acquired via transfer from fellow USL Championship club Rhode Island FC and signed to a two-year guaranteed contract, keeping him with Le Rouge through the 2027 season. Rodriguez spent four seasons with Detroit City from 2021 to 2024, where he appeared in 142 matches for Le Rouge, the fifth-most in club history, scored 36 goals, the second-most in club history, and registered 15 assists, the third-most in club history. The contract is pending league and federation approval.

Rodriguez spent the 2025 season with Eastern Conference side Rhode Island FC, where he made 38 appearances for the club. Across the matches, Rodriguez would pocket seven goals and five assists across 2,358 minutes.

"It wasn't long ago that I said my goodbyes to the city of Detroit and to the DCFC community," said Rodriguez. " I've lined up on the opposite side, seen the strength of Keyworth from a different perspective, and it just didn't feel right. With that being said, I'm very happy to rejoin a group that feels like home. I'm very grateful to the club and Danny for this opportunity. To represent the city of Detroit and wear that crest again is going to be amazing!"

The midfielder joined Rhode Island after an outstanding 2024 season with DCFC. Rodriguez finished the year as DCFC's joint top scorer with ten goals and also led the team with five assists. He was also named to the USL Championship's All-League First Team for the first time in his career, becoming the first Detroit City FC player to earn this honor since the club joined the league before the 2022 season.

The 2023 season saw Rodriguez contribute four goals and provide three assists, helping Detroit City secure its first-ever USL Championship playoff victory against top-seed Pittsburgh Riverhounds. That year, Rodriguez was also recognized as one of the first four 'City Centurions' in club history, reaching the 100 appearance milestone for Le Rouge on September 27.

Rodriguez played a key role in a pivotal 2022 season, the club's first in the USL Championship. Rodriguez was a regular starter for Le Rouge across all competitions, including one of the most memorable nights in club history when his two second-half goals helped Detroit City defeat the Columbus Crew of Major League Soccer 2-1 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup. Rodriguez led the team in goals in 2022 with 12 across all competitions, including 9 in the USL Championship and 3 in the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup.

Rodriguez joined Detroit City before the 2021 NISA Legends Cup. He made his debut for the club on April 13, 2021, in a 0-0 draw against Cal United Strikers. His first appearance at Keyworth Stadium was in the NISA Regular Season opener against the Maryland Bobcats on May 1. Rodriguez's first goal contributions came two matches later in an away game against Cal United Strikers, where he scored and assisted in a 3-0 win. He finished the 2021 season with eight goals and two assists over 2,641 minutes of play.

The San Antonio, Texas native played college soccer at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, making 60 appearances over four years from 2013 to 2016. After college, Rodriguez joined his hometown team, San Antonio FC, where he would make 32 appearances across the 2017 and 2018 seasons. Rodriguez joined USL League One side Richmond Kickers in 2019, where he would score in his first game with the club on March 30th, a 3-2 defeat to Lansing Ignite FC. Rodriguez finished that 2019 season with 23 appearances for the Virginia-based club.

Images from this story







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.