Republic FC Adds Two Local Standouts on USL Academy Contracts

Published on December 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento, Calif. - Republic FC announced today the addition of academy players Luke Strassburg and Rohan Chivukula to the club's first team roster. The defenders have signed USL Academy contracts, pending league and federation approval, and will be eligible to play in first team matches in 2026.

"These signings reflect the strength of our pathway and commitment to developing local talent," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "Bringing academy players into the first team environment prepares them for the next level and we have no doubt that Luke and Rohan will continue to represent the academy well during training camp and throughout the season."

Strassburg and Chivukula both currently play for Republic FC's U-19 academy team, which has opened up the 2025-26 campaign with an impressive 9-1-1 record.

Eighteen-year-old Rohan Chivukula joined Republic FC's academy in 2024 to take the next step in his development. He quickly became a key piece of the U-19's backline and in Chivukula's first year, the squad posted an overall record of 16-3-3 and won the Northwest Division of MLS NEXT before advancing to the Round of 32 in the postseason. The Folsom High School graduate previously featured for El Dorado Hills Soccer Club and Sacramento United, and will play at the collegiate level for American University in the fall of 2026.

Strassburg is a longtime member of the Indomitable Club. The Elk Grove native joined at the U-13 level in 2020 and has since featured in every age group in the last five years. He has been a part of some of the top teams in club history, reaching MLS NEXT Cup each season. During the 2023-24 season, Strassburg and the U-16 team went undefeated in 29 straight games from September in April, and in 2025 his U-17 team claimed three wins in the MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs to advance to the Semifinals - the best finish by a Republic FC squad since 2022. He has also received multiple invitations to U.S. Soccer ID camps and training camps. Prior to joining Republic FC, Luke played for the San Jose Earthquakes' youth academy and Sacramento United. He has committed to play at San Diego State in the fall of 2026.

USL Academy contracts allow academy players the chance to train and compete with the first team in professional matches while retaining their NCAA eligibility. Since its inception in 2015, Republic FC's Academy has created a strong, local pipeline of youth players ready for professional-level competition, with over 40 players earning the opportunity to join the first team on USL Academy contracts and over 25 going on to sign professional contracts with Republic FC or other clubs. In 2024, players from Sacramento's youth academy combined for 80 gameday roster selections, 56 appearances, and over 3,000 minutes.

Republic FC's 2026 season officially kicks off on March 7 when the club hosts FC Tulsa at Heart Health Park.







