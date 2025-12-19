FC Tulsa Announces the Return of Defender Lucas Stauffer for the 2026 Season

TULSA, OK - FC Tulsa is pleased to announce that defender Lucas Stauffer will return for the club's 2026 USL Championship campaign.

A dynamic and durable full-back, Stauffer was a mainstay in Tulsa's 2025 lineup, appearing in 26 matches, earning 22 starts, and logging 1,984 minutes, consistently providing reliability and stability along the back line. A native of Owensboro, Kentucky, Stauffer has built a career defined by tactical intelligence, relentless effort, and the versatility to impact multiple phases of play both defensively and in ball progression.

In 2025, Stauffer's performance was marked by disciplined defending and confident ball work. He won 20 tackles at a 58.8% success rate, read danger well to intercept 18 passes, and contributed 53 clearances and 4 blocks, anchoring Tulsa's defensive shape with consistency. On the ball, he connected play with 375 successful passes at 68.3% accuracy, including 57.1% accuracy in the opponents' half, illustrating his comfort in advancing play under pressure. Stauffer also helped drive Tulsa forward with 7 successful dribbles, 9 accurate crosses, and 10 key passes, reinforcing his stature as a two-way contributor capable of influencing the match from both ends of the pitch.

"We are excited to have Lucas back with us for the 2026 season. As the season went on this year his performances continued to grow and his experience shone through. He is a real steady influence for us both in his play and his leadership. We look forward to another big season from him in 2026," says Caleb Sewell, Sporting Director and General Manager.

Stauffer's journey to Tulsa reflects a seasoned professional résumé: he entered the professional ranks after being selected by Vancouver Whitecaps FC in the 2018 Major League Soccer SuperDraft, has logged well over 80 USL Championship appearances across multiple clubs, and brings international experience from his time playing in Germany before returning to the U.S. professional scene.

