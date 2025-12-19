Miami FC Signs Curaçao National Team Forward Jürgen Locadia

Published on December 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of forward Jürgen Locadia ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

Locadia's most recent stint prior to making his return to the States was with FC Intercity in Spain in 2025. In his 24 appearances, the forward had ten goals and an assist. Prior to this he played for Persepolis FC in the Persian Gulf League where the club was named the 2022/2023 Iranian Champion and also played a couple of seasons in Germany's Bundesliga.

Locadia had a particularly successful campaign with PSV Eindhoven from 2010 to 2018, moving his way up from the U19 squad to the first team and playing in the Eredivisie, Europa League, and Champions League. While with the club, Locadia helped them win the Dutch Super Cup and Dutch Champion twice and the Dutch Cup once. In this youth and professional time with the team, the Curaçaoan allotted 94 goals and 38 assists.

Locadia also has experience in the English Premier League having spent a few seasons with Brighton Hove & Albion before coming stateside to play two seasons with FC Cincinnati in the MLS.

"I am grateful for this opportunity. It's an absolute honor to represent this team. I am excited for the journey ahead and ready to give everything I've got on the field," said Locadia on joining Miami FC. "I am also happy to share my experiences throughout my career on and off the pitch with my teammates and the next generation."

Born in the Netherlands, but being of Curaçaoan descent, Locadia represented the Netherlands in his U17 to U21 career before playing for the Curaçao first team. The forward has 12 appearances for Curaçao, most recently being the World Cup final qualifications in which he had two key assists that led The Blue Wave to qualifying.

With 132 goals and 53 assists throughout his career, Locadia will prove to be a key leader on Miami's frontline as they head into the 2026 USL Championship season.

2026 Season Deposits are on sale now! Visit www.MiamiFC.com for more information. Vamos Miami!







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.