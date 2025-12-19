LouCity Signs Midfielder Cameron Duke

Published on December 19, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC has signed 24-year-old midfielder Cameron Duke to a contract for the 2026 season.

The deal is pending league and federation approval.

This is the second time that Duke has signed with LouCity after he joined the club on a 25-day contract in April 2025.

"I chose to sign with Louisville City FC because this club and this city are built to win. From the leadership and facilities to the relentless passion of the fans, everything about this organization reflects a championship mindset," Duke said. "I'm proud and honored to represent Louisville City FC. I'm ready to compete every day and want to help bring trophies to the people who support this club. I'm excited for the challenge and ready to get back."

From Overland Park, Kan., Duke brings experience from Major League Soccer. Duke signed a Homegrown Contract with Sporting Kansas City in 2019 at 18 years old. Between 2020 and 2023, Duke made 54 MLS appearances for the club, scoring two goals and tallying two assists in MLS play.

He also played extensively with the club's reserve team, Sporting Kansas City II. He scored one goal in four appearances for the team in the USL Championship in 2021. Then, as the SKCII moved to MLS Next Pro, Duke scored three goals and registered an assist in the new league in 2023.

Duke spent the 2024 season with Crown Legacy FC, the MLS Next Pro affiliate of Charlotte FC. There, he appeared in 26 matches, scoring one goal and totaling three assists.

"Last season Cam trained with us most of the season. In his time with us we saw a player committed to improving every day and consistent in building relationships in the locker room," LouCity head coach Danny Cruz said. "He is a versatile player that provides us depth in multiple positions around the field. He deserves this opportunity and I'm happy to have him here in Louisville."

After his stint with LouCity last season, Duke signed with Hartford Athletic in September 2025, also on a 25-day deal. He appeared in one game for Hartford, playing 45 minutes off the bench against Miami FC on Sept. 6.

Internationally, Duke played for the United States at the U-16 and U-18 levels.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.