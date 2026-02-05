FC Tulsa Sign Central Midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski to Its 2026 Roster

Published on February 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







FC Tulsa announced today the signing of midfielder Jeorgio Kocevski to its roster ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to welcome Jeorgio to FC Tulsa. He is a dynamic midfielder who covers tremendous ground, brings real quality on the ball, and consistently contributes goals from midfield," said Caleb Sewell, FC Tulsa Sporting Director and General Manager. "His incredible work rate and competitive mentality align perfectly with our club's DNA and what we stand for. We look forward to Jeorgio helping us achieve our ambitions this season."

Kocevski, 23, spent the 2025 season with Ventura County FC, the MLS NEXT Pro affiliate of Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy, making 25 appearances, 23 starts, across all competitions. The central midfielder scored seven goals in league play, including a hat-trick in VCFC's 6-4 win at Tacoma Defiance on August 1 that earned him MLSNP Player of the Matchweek 21 honors.

The Liverpool, New York native joined the professional ranks after being selected in the first round (21st overall pick) of the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by Orlando City SC. Kocevski made 12 appearances across all First Team competitions for the Lions, while making an additional four appearances for the club's MLSNP side, Orlando City B, throughout the 2024 campaign.

Kocevski attended Syracuse University from 2020 to 2023, where he made 72 appearances, 66 starts, scored seven goals, and recorded 19 assists through his collegiate career. Following his senior year, he was named Atlantic Coast Conference Co-Midfielder of the Year, the first Syracuse player to win the award, and earned All-ACC First Team honors. Kocevski was a key figure for the Orange during his Junior year, helping the program to become NCAA National Champions, ACC Tournament Champions, and ACC Atlantic Division regular season champions.

Outside of collegiate play, Kocevski spent stints developing with National Premier Soccer League side Syracuse FC (2019, 2021), and USL League 2's Ocean City Nor'easters (2022) and Long Island Rough Riders (2023).

FC Tulsa 2026 Roster (as of February, 5 2026):

Goalkeepers (2): Johan Peñaranda, Alex Tambakis

Defenders (8): Abdoulaye "AB" Cissoko, Delentz Pierre, Harvey St. Clair, Lamar Batista, Lucas Stauffer, Owen Damm, Ian Carlos Souza Daniel, Alonzo Clarke

Midfielders (6): Boubacar Diallo, Giordano Colli, Marcos Cerato, Raheem Somersall, Bailey Sparks, Jeorgio Kocevski

Forwards (5): Taylor Calheira, Stefan Lukić, Bruno Lapa, Jamie Webber, Kalil ElMedkhar

FC Tulsa will kick off the 2026 USL Championship season on the road at Sacramento Republic FC on March 7 before returning to ONEOK Field the following week. Fans can secure their spots early to FC Tulsa's Home Opener on March 14, 2026, against San Antonio FC with a 2026 Season Ticket Membership, which are available now at www.fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 5, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.