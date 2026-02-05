Indy Eleven Partners with Plainfield Revolution Through Club Affiliate Program

Published on February 5, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven welcomes new partner Plainfield Revolution to its Club Affiliate Program. The Revolution currently fields boys and girls teams for ages 8-16.

"We're thrilled to continue growing our Club Affiliate Program with the addition of Plainfield Revolution," said Indy Eleven CEO Greg Stremlaw. "With their goal of growing soccer within the community, we're here to support their efforts and assist with the resources necessary for youth participants to experience all the sport has to offer."

"Our partnership with Indy Eleven marks a transformative milestone for Plainfield Revolution and the entire Plainfield soccer community," said Director Ruari Crabbe and Assistant Director Seth Brown. "By aligning with Indiana's professional soccer team, we are providing our players with a direct 'Pathway to Pro' that focuses intensely on the growth of their technical skills and tactical understanding. This collaboration allows our athletes to see a clear future in the sport, inspired by the professional standards of the Indy Eleven organization."

To learn more about the Plainfield Revolution, click here.

Indiana's Team is proud to have founded and managed the Indy Eleven Club Affiliate Program, a grass roots initiative growing accessibility to the sport across Indiana by supporting recreational soccer programs at partnering youth soccer clubs.

This program, presented by Allegion and Ford, is designed to support more than 18,000 rec-level players from programs across the Hoosier State and beyond. The 22 current Indy Eleven Club Affiliate Program members are listed here.

The initiative helps provide clubs with tickets for every registered member to an Indy Eleven match, technical coaching expertise from Indy Eleven Technical Staff and Youth Development Program, access to educational resources for players, coaches and referees, player appearances, discounted tickets for family and friends, club camps partnered with Indy Eleven and more. Each registered recreational player will represent Indiana's Team by wearing variations of Indy Eleven jerseys at their respective clubs.

As part of this partnership, Indy Eleven players may attended training sessions, while Club Affiliate players and their families can take part in community events and Indy Eleven gameday experiences at Carroll Stadium.

If your recreational soccer program is interested in learning more and/or becoming a Founding Club partner, click here to fill out a brief form to provide more information on your club. In addition, you may contact Seth Kimberlin, Indy Eleven VP of Marketing & Club Growth, at skimberlin@indyeleven.com with any questions regarding the partnership program.







