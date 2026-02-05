Sporting JAX Announces USL Championship Roster, Technical Staff

Sporting Club Jacksonville today announced its complete inaugural USL Championship roster, along with its full technical staff, pending league and federation approval.

"We've assembled a fantastic group that we believe will give us a great chance to compete in our debut season," said Head of Soccer and Sporting Director Mark Warburton. "We're truly proud to have each and every one of these men as we set out to achieve our goals."

Inaugural Sporting JAX 2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers (3): Esteban Casas, Christian Olivares, Jake McGuire

Defenders (8): Wahab Ackwei, Dida Armstrong, Ethan Dudley, Antonio Gomez, Harvey Neville, Edgardo Rito, Tyshawn Rose, Mohamed Traore Midfielders (9): Piero Elias, Jacob Evans, Luc Granitur, Wan Kuzain, Rafferty Pedder, Jordan Rossiter, Kieran Sadlier, Zeke Soto, Brem Soumaoro Forwards (4): Ahmad Al-Qaq, Emil Jääskeläinen, Adam Luckhurst, Adonijah Reid

*Subject to full visa approval

As announced in November 2025, Liam Fox will lead the team as head coach. Fox joined Sporting JAX with distinguished coaching experience from the Scottish Premiership, having served as head coach of Heart of Midlothian FC (Hearts) and Dundee United FC. He also held key coaching and development roles at Livingston FC. Known for his player-focused leadership style and attacking approach, Fox has built a reputation for fostering young talent and empowering creativity on the pitch.

Throughout his career, Fox has worked alongside and been mentored by several esteemed figures in Scottish soccer, including Craig Levein, Ange Postecoglou and Jack Ross. His coaching philosophy emphasizes tactical intelligence, a strong work ethic and a vibrant team culture that aligns with Sporting JAX's mission to develop an exciting and community-focused club.

"It's exciting to be a part of this journey building the team from the ground up," Fox said. "The roster that Mark and our staff have helped construct is talented and one that should be a tough out for opponents this season."

Joining Fox's staff as assistant coach is Mike McGinty, who brings experience as an assistant coach in the USL Championship with North Carolina FC and as head men's soccer coach at Saint Louis University. McGinty, 54, also boasts experience as a former Major League Soccer player.

Gary Maley will serve as the team's goalkeeper coach. Maley, 43, most recently served in the same role at Arbroath Football Club in Scotland. He also spent time professionally as a goalkeeper, tending the net for fellow Scottish clubs such as Broxburn Athletic, Cowdenbeath FC and Livingston FC. Maley's playing debut with Livingston came at age 39, making him the oldest player to make their debut in the Scottish Premiership.

Eric Roman will serve as the team's head athletic trainer, having held the same position for North Carolina FC. Kota Takahashi brings MLS experience from New England Revolution and Sporting Kansas City, joining the staff as assistant athletic trainer. Performance coaches will provide support as well, including Sporting JAX Head of Sport Performance Steve Fell, Performance Physical Therapist Austin Williams and Performance Fitness Coach Dylan Boone.

Rounding out the staff is Equipment Manager Kenny Gibbs, who served in the same role for Sporting JAX's Gainbridge Super League team, and Player Care & Liaison Officer Mason Reed.

With its roster and staff complete, all eyes shift to February 21, when Sporting JAX takes on Charleston Battery in a preseason fixture at Hodges Stadium at 5 p.m. The team's inaugural USL Championship match will follow against Hartford Athletic on March 7 at Hodges Stadium at 3 p.m.

