Sporting JAX USL Championship Men's Team Makes Three New Roster Additions

Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville announced three new signings to its inaugural USL Championship roster. Wahab Ackwei, Esteban Casas, and Antonio Gomez will join the team ahead of its inaugural regular season game on March 7, pending league and federation approval.

These signings round out the initial Sporting JAX USL Championship roster ahead of its inaugural season starting with a preseason game on February 21 at University of North Florida's Hodges Stadium.

"I think we are all very excited for what this is going to be," said Wahab Ackwei, the Ghanaian born defender. "It's an opportunity to work with some very talented players and to be coached by an experienced staff who will push us to do better each day."

Ackwei signed with Inter Allies in Ghana in 2014, and then went on to play for the New York Red Bulls II, Richmond Kickers, Loudoun United, and Rio Grand Valley FC, before landing with the Colorado Springs Switchbacks where he became a USL Cup Champion during the 2023/2024 season. Over the course of his career, he has secured eight goals and tallied over 12,000 minutes on the pitch.

"I'm looking forward to being able to play at the highest level for such a great city," said Esteban Casas, the final piece of the Sporting JAX goaltending trio. "I've been waiting for this moment for a long time, and I'm happy to know that I get to experience it surrounded by such a good team and organization.

Casas is entering into his first professional contract with Sporting JAX after spending time with FC Miami City in USL League Two. The young keeper brings in experience from his time with the U15 Columbian National Team, and looks to continue his growth and develop his skills with Sporting JAX.

"It's really just such a great opportunity and a chance to make history," says Antonio Gomez, the defender on loan from Austin FC II. "To be a part of something that is starting from the ground up is a chance that any professional player would take. You get to be a part of building a culture which is something not a lot of people get to say."

While playing at California Baptist University, Gomez led his team in minutes played for two consecutive seasons, started and played in all 71 games throughout the 2020-2023 seasons, and tallied one goal with two assists. During his three year campaign, he earned honors to the WAC All-Tournament Team in 2022, and in 2021 was named to the All WAC Second Team in 2021 and WAC All- Freshman Team. Before joining Austin FC II, Gomez had appeared in 45 MLS Next Pro games with 42 starts, one goal and one assist.

"Each of these players brings a different aspect to the game," said Sporting JAX men's head coach Liam Fox. "They are hard workers and know exactly how to dig in and produce results that will help this team grow."

