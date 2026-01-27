LouCity to Host Local Club in U.S. Open Cup Opener

Published on January 27, 2026

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC will host Southern Indiana FC in the opening round of the 111th Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Lynn Family Stadium.

Tickets will go on sale later for $10 apiece. All seating will be located on Lynn Family Stadium's east side with entry through Gates 1, 4 and 5.

Parking will also cost just $10 per vehicle, and LouCity season ticket members can show their membership card on the SeatGeek app to redeem free parking on site.

LouCity vs. Southern Indiana will stream live on U.S. Soccer's YouTube channel as part of a multi-media rights partnership with CBS Sports.

U.S. Soccer announced first round pairings with geographical proximity a factor in the opening-round matchup. Southern Indiana FC is based in New Albany, Indiana, and competes in the Premier Division of the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL), a semiprofessional league recognized as a national affiliate member of the United States Soccer Federation.

The UPSL plays two seasons per year - spring and fall - and Southern Indiana FC has operated since spring 2024. In the fall 2025 season, Southern Indiana finished third in the KY-TN Division with a record of 6-1-3.

Southern Indiana FC plays its home games at the Green Valley Soccer Complex in New Albany.

This season's U.S. Open Cup is made up of a field of 80 teams - including 48 professional clubs - competing for a $1 million purse and a place in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup, an international competition similar to the UEFA Champions League. As always, the U.S. Open Cup is a single-elimination knockout tournament.

The 32 winners from the first round will face off in a second-round matchup on March 31 or April 1. Clubs from Major League Soccer will join the competition in the round of 32.







