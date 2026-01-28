Orange County SC Foundation to Honor Legendary Broadcaster Jim Hill at Annual Gala Dinner
Published on January 27, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
COSTA MESA, Calif. - The Orange County Soccer Club Foundation will honor legendary CBS sports broadcaster Jim Hill for his lifelong contributions to sport and community at its annual Gala Dinner next month.
Widely regarded as one of the most respected and recognizable voices in American sports broadcasting, Hill's career spans decades of excellence, integrity, and leadership. Beyond the broadcast booth, his impact has extended deeply into the Southern California sports landscape and the communities it serves.
Hill, celebrating 50 years in broadcast this year, has been reporting on Orange County Soccer Club as part of the club's partnership with KCAL, attending matches and engaging with the club and its supporters, further reinforcing his commitment to elevating sport at all levels. He has a particularly close bond with the club's mascot Gnarly, with the two of them regularly appearing side by side on Channel 9.
"Sports have an incredible way of bringing people together, and I've always believed in supporting organizations that invest in their communities," said Jim Hill. "I've enjoyed watching Orange County SC compete and grow, and I'm truly honored to be recognized by the Foundation for something I care deeply about."
The Orange County SC Foundation Gala is an annual event that kicks off the USL club's season and brings together community leaders, partners, and supporters to celebrate individuals who embody the values of service, leadership, and positive impact through sport. It's also a chance to meet the new players for the upcoming season
"Jim Hill represents everything this award stands for," said Lisa Keston, Executive Director of the Orange County SC Foundation. "His influence on sports in Southern California is unmatched, and his commitment to community, mentorship, and excellence has inspired generations. We are incredibly proud to honor him."
Proceeds from the Gala Dinner support the Orange County SC Foundation's ongoing initiatives, which use soccer as a platform to create access, opportunity, and positive outcomes for youth and families throughout the region.
For more information about the Gala Dinner taking place at the Hilton Costa Mesa on February 5th or the Orange County SC Foundation, please visit https://www.orangecountysoccer.com/ocsc-foundation-gala/
