Orange County SC Re-Signs Midfield Leader Kevin Partida for Fifth Season
Published on January 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
IRVINE, Calif. - Orange County SC has re-signed midfielder Kevin Partida for the 2026 USL Championship season, marking his fifth year with the club since joining in 2022.
The 30-year-old defensive midfielder appeared in 21 matches in 2025, recording two assists while anchoring the midfield with exceptional leadership and tactical discipline. Partida, a Nevada native and University of Nevada, Las Vegas alumnus, has surpassed 100 appearances for OCSC, earning acclaim for his defensive reliability.
Since joining OCSC ahead of the 2022 season, Partida has amassed over 100 appearances across all competitions, consistently delivering in high-stakes moments and earning accolades for his defensive prowess. His re-signing underscores the club's commitment to continuity and experience as they gear up for a pivotal 2026 campaign.
Fans can catch Partida and the rest of OCSC in action starting with the home opener at The Champ on March 7th.
