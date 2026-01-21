San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule

Published on January 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC will play six preseason matches in preparation for the start of the 2026 USL Championship regular season, the club announced today.

San Antonio FC opens its preseason with a friendly at Austin FC Friday, Jan. 23, followed by a pair of contests on the road against Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, Feb. 4, followed by FC Tulsa in Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 14. The team will also host University of the Incarnate Word on Wednesday, Feb. 18 and Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday, Feb. 21. SAFC closes its preseason slate against USL League Two side Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Toyota Field. All matches will be closed to the public.

The following week, San Antonio FC will open the 2026 USL Championship regular season against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 7 at Toyota Field. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

San Antonio FC Preseason Schedule:

Day Date Opponent Location

Friday Jan. 23 at Austin FC Austin, TX

Wednesday Feb. 4 at Houston Dynamo Houston, TX

Saturday Feb. 14 vs. FC Tulsa Dallas, TX

Wednesday Feb. 18 vs. UIW Toyota Field

Saturday Feb. 21 vs. Houston Dynamo 2 Toyota Field

Saturday Feb. 28 vs. Corpus Christi FC Toyota Field







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.