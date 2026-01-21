San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule
Published on January 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
San Antonio FC News Release
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC will play six preseason matches in preparation for the start of the 2026 USL Championship regular season, the club announced today.
San Antonio FC opens its preseason with a friendly at Austin FC Friday, Jan. 23, followed by a pair of contests on the road against Houston Dynamo on Wednesday, Feb. 4, followed by FC Tulsa in Dallas on Saturday, Feb. 14. The team will also host University of the Incarnate Word on Wednesday, Feb. 18 and Houston Dynamo 2 on Saturday, Feb. 21. SAFC closes its preseason slate against USL League Two side Corpus Christi FC on Saturday, Feb. 28 at Toyota Field. All matches will be closed to the public.
The following week, San Antonio FC will open the 2026 USL Championship regular season against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 7 at Toyota Field. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.
San Antonio FC Preseason Schedule:
Day Date Opponent Location
Friday Jan. 23 at Austin FC Austin, TX
Wednesday Feb. 4 at Houston Dynamo Houston, TX
Saturday Feb. 14 vs. FC Tulsa Dallas, TX
Wednesday Feb. 18 vs. UIW Toyota Field
Saturday Feb. 21 vs. Houston Dynamo 2 Toyota Field
Saturday Feb. 28 vs. Corpus Christi FC Toyota Field
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 21, 2026
- Monterey Bay Signs Georgian Midfielder Giorgi Lomtadze to Multi-Year Deal - Monterey Bay FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Aleksandar Vukovic to Multi-Year Contract - Phoenix Rising FC
- Kobe Hernandez-Foster Returns on One-Year Deal - Detroit City FC
- Battery's 2026 Preseason Schedule with MLS, USL, College Sides Confirmed - Charleston Battery
- San Antonio FC Announces 2026 Preseason Schedule - San Antonio FC
- Rhode Island FC Announces Themes and Promotions for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Oakland Roots SC Unveil 2026 Theme Nights and Kickoff Times - Oakland Roots
- Miami FC Announces 2026 Technical Staff - Miami FC
- New Mexico United Adds Attacking Winger Jake LaCava - New Mexico United
- Indy Eleven Signs Five-Time All-USL Defender Paco Craig - Indy Eleven
- Milo Yosef Returns to Lexington SC for 2026 USL Championship Season - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity Kicks off Preseason with MLS, USL Opponents on Deck - Louisville City FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.