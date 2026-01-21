New Mexico United Adds Attacking Winger Jake LaCava

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United announced today the club has signed winger Jake LaCava ahead of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

LaCava, 25, joins United from San Antonio FC, bringing experience, versatility, and attacking depth to New Mexico's frontline. A right winger by trade, LaCava stands 6-foot and adds pace and work rate on the flanks.

"Jake is someone we've wanted to see in Black and Yellow for quite some time, and we're thrilled to finally make it happen," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "He's a talented attacking player with the ability to create opportunities for himself and his teammates."

During the 2025 season, LaCava appeared in 20 total matches, started 12, played 1,133 minutes and registered two goals and one assist across all competitions, providing consistent width and movement in the attacking third.

Originally from New York, LaCava has built a strong USL Championship résumé over his career. Across 164 professional appearances, he has totaled 10,081 minutes, scoring 31 goals and adding 21 assists. His attacking output includes 101 shots on target and 108 chances created, highlighting his ability to both finish and create opportunities.

LaCava joins United ahead of the 2026 season as the club continues preparations for the upcoming USL Championship campaign.







