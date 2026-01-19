New Mexico United Signs Goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena

Published on January 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, N.M. - New Mexico United announced today the club has signed goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena ahead of the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Arozarena, 28, joins United following a standout 2025 campaign with Las Vegas Lights FC, where he appeared in 25 matches and logged 2,234 minutes.

"Raiko has proven himself as a top goalkeeper in our league and is coming off an excellent season with 10 clean sheets," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "We're thrilled to bring him to New Mexico."

Standing 5-foot-11, Arozarena brings a proven résumé in the USL Championship. Over his career, he has made 56 league appearances, totaling 5,054 minutes, while recording 20 shutouts and 160 saves.

In addition to his USL Championship experience, Arozarena spent time on loan with Forward Madison FC during the 2022 season in USL League One, further adding to his professional development.

At the international level, Arozarena has represented Cuba, most notably competing in the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, gaining valuable experience against top national teams from across the region.

His club honors include being part of the Tampa Bay Rowdies' 2020-21 USL Championship Regular Season title-winning squad, bringing championship pedigree to New Mexico United's roster.

Arozarena will join United ahead of the 2026 season as the club continues preparations for another competitive campaign in the USL Championship.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.