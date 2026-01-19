Hounds Sign Goal Scorer Trevor Amann

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has added another piece to its attack with the signing of forward Trevor Amann for the 2026 season with a club options for 2027. The deal is pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Amann, 27, has been a decorated goal scorer throughout his career and joins the Hounds after splitting last season between Sacramento Republic FC and FC Tulsa, where he appeared as a late substitute in the USL Championship Final won by the Hounds on penalties.

"Trevor is a proven goal scorer who brings attacking experience to our group. We're tremendously excited to see what he can produce in our environment and how he can impact games for us this season," Sporting Director Dan Visser said.

A native of Westminster, Colo., Amann was the 2023 USL League One Player of the Year and Golden Boot winner with the Northern Colorado Hailstorm, scoring a record 23 regular-season goals as part of a 27-goal season overall. That breakout season led to his signing in the Championship with Sacramento, where he scored 12 goals in 45 appearances over a season and a half before a transfer move to Tulsa.

Amann's knack for finding the net goes back to his college days, where he scored 49 goals over five seasons, the first two at Colorado School of Mines and the last three at Midwestern State (Texas), where he earned All-American honors in 2021.

While in college, he also featured in the amateur ranks in the National Premier Soccer League. Amann led Detroit City FC in scoring in 2018 before their club's leap to the professional ranks, and he pushed the Denton Diablos to an NPSL title in 2021 with two goals in the championship game to earn Man of the Match honors.

The Hounds continue to prepare for the start of their 2026 preseason, which will begin with the team's first practice on Tuesday, Jan. 27. Keep up with further Hounds news by following the club at riverhounds.com and at @RiverhoundsSC on social media.

