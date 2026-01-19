Monterey Bay Football Club and Liga MX's Club de Fútbol Pachuca Announce Landmark Partnership

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay Football Club (Monterey Bay FC) and Liga MX's Club de Fútbol Pachuca have announced today a new strategic partnership aimed at strengthening player development and enhancing scouting efforts. The partnership will provide unique opportunities for players at either club to develop in both Mexico and the United States. In celebration of the deal, an international friendly match between Monterey Bay FC and C.F. Pachuca will kick off at Cardinale Stadium on February 28, 2026.

"We are very proud to join forces with Grupo Pachuca, an institution globally recognized for its excellence in player development," said Oliver Wyss, Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer of Monterey Bay FC. "This collaboration will allow us to offer our community a unique project that combines world-class training with local opportunities. Collaborating and learning from Pachuca's innovative ways will improve the technical side of our club and set us up for long-term success both on the field and in the global transfer market. I could not think of a better way to start off the partnership than a first-ever international friendly game in Seaside, offering our fans a first look at the newly established synergy between our clubs."

As part of the partnership, both clubs will work closely to identify top emerging talent, with a particular focus on bridging the gap for Mexican-American players and creating a clear development pathway into the professional ranks. Joint future scouting events are already in the plans, applying Pachuca's renowned methodology to identify promising young players.

"This alliance represents a decisive step in bringing Pachuca's development model to California," said Humberto Gándara Muñoz, International Director of Grupo Pachuca. "With this project, we aim to create real opportunities for young talents in the region and consolidate a sporting and academic bridge between Mexico and the United States through Monterey Bay FC and the USL."

The agreement offers exciting development opportunities for Monterey Bay FC players in Pachuca, allowing them to experience and train in an established Liga MX high-performance environment. In exchange, Monterey Bay will provide opportunities for Pachuca players and coaches to gain experience in the USL Championship. The partnership also provides Pachuca proper exposure in the U.S. market and most importantly a long-desired connection to the 831 through meaningful community engagement with Monterey Bay FC.

Tickets will be on sale soon for the international friendly between Monterey Bay FC and C.F. Pachuca Select at Cardinale Stadium on February 28, in partnership with Telemundo 23 KMUV. This match will benefit the club's partner, the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex. Contact MBFC Ticketing Office for any questions regarding the match. The remainder of the Crisp-and-Kelp's 2026 preseason schedule is set to be announced in the coming days.







