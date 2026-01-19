Orange County SC Signs Forward Mataeo Bunbury

Orange County SC today announced the signing of Canadian youth international Mataeo Bunbury.

The 20-year-old right winger joins OCSC from Portland Timbers 2, where he made 27 appearances during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, recording six goals and three assists.

A native of Northfield, Minnesota, Bunbury has represented Canada at the youth international level, earning four caps and scoring once with the U-20 national team.

Bunbury brings prior experience in the USL Championship, having spent part of the 2022 season with Birmingham Legion FC. He later joined the Columbus Crew on loan in 2023, scoring four goals in 18 appearances for Crew 2.

His development pathway includes youth training with Sporting SP, the U-19 side of Portuguese club Sporting CP, followed by time in the MLS academies of Minnesota United and Sporting Kansas City.

Bunbury also comes from a strong soccer lineage. He is the third member of his family to be associated with Sporting Kansas City, following his father, Alex Bunbury, who played for the Kansas City Wizards from 1999-2000, and his older brother Teal Bunbury, who was drafted by SKC in 2010 and went on to win the 2013 MLS Cup and the 2021 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

Orange County SC adds Bunbury as an attacking option ahead of the upcoming USL Championship season.

Transaction Details:

Orange County SC signs forward Mataeo Bunbury, January 2026

Name: Mataeo Chandler Razario Bunbury

Pronunciation: muh-TAY-oh bun-bree

Position: Forward

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 170 lbs

Number: #47

Born: June 13, 2005

Birthplace: Northfield, MN

Hometown: Northfield, MN

Previous Club: Portland Timbers 2

Social Media: @mataeobunbury on Instagram







