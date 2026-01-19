Phoenix Rising Re-Signs Defender Pape Mar Boye to Multi-Year Contract

Published on January 19, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has re-signed defender Pape Mar Boye to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

Boye, 22, returns for his third year in Phoenix after first signing with the club ahead of the 2024 season. The Dakar, Senegal, native currently has four goal contributions (2G, 2A) across 54 appearances (44 starts) in all competitions since joining the club.

Named Rising's captain ahead of the 2025 season, Boye wore the armband in each of his 12 starts, including for each of the club's playoff matches. Notably, the defender played every possible minute over the final six matches of the season.

"Having our captain back is massive toward our objectives and goals we want to reach as a club," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "(Boye) grew so much as a person and leader last season. We are looking forward to him having a great season in 2026."

A product of the Galaxy Football Academy in Senegal, Boye moved to the United States to attend Montverde Academy before continuing his career at Clemson University. There, he led the Tigers to the 2023 NCAA men's soccer title, earning College Cup Defensive MVP honors in the process.

Boye has helped Rising keep 16 clean sheets in his first two seasons. He marks one of four defenders returning for another season in the Valley.

"I am glad to be back with the team," Boye said. "(Rising) feels like home and I believe in what we're building together."

Transaction:  Phoenix Rising FC re-signs defender Pape Mar Boye to a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Jan. 19, 2026):

-Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky

-Defenders (6): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Pape Mar Boye, Daniel Flores, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo

-Midfielders (5): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping, Diego Gomez

-Forwards (7): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis, Gunnar Studenhofft, Juan Carvajal







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.