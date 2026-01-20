Tickets Available for International Friendly Between Monterey Bay FC and C.F. Pachuca

SEASIDE, California - Tickets are now available for Monterey Bay Football Club's (Monterey Bay FC) international friendly versus Liga MX's Club de Fútbol Pachuca Select on February 28 at Cardinale Stadium, in partnership with Telemundo 23 KMUV. They can be purchased by visiting SeatGeek or at the MBFC Ticketing Office. This match will benefit the club's partner, the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex. Contact the MBFC Ticketing Office at ticketing@montereybayfc.com or by calling 831-324-2560 (English) and 831-750-4740 (Spanish) for any questions regarding the match.

Earlier today, both Clubs announced a new strategic partnership aimed at strengthening player development and enhancing scouting efforts. The partnership will provide unique opportunities for players at either club to develop in both Mexico and the United States.

As part of the partnership, both clubs will work closely to identify top emerging talent, with a particular focus on bridging the gap for Mexican-American players and creating a clear development pathway into the professional ranks. Joint future scouting events are already in the plans, applying Pachuca's renowned methodology to identify promising young players.

The agreement offers exciting development opportunities for Monterey Bay FC players in Pachuca, allowing them to experience and train in an established Liga MX high-performance environment. In exchange, Monterey Bay will provide opportunities for Pachuca players and coaches to gain experience in the USL Championship. The partnership also provides Pachuca proper exposure in the U.S. market and most importantly, a long-desired connection to the 831 through meaningful community engagement with Monterey Bay FC.

ABOUT CLUB PACHUCA

Founded in 1892, Club de Fútbol Pachuca is recognized as the oldest professional soccer team in Mexico and one of the country's most successful institutions. Known as Los Tuzos, Pachuca has won multiple Liga MX championships, international titles such as the CONCACAF Champions League, and made history by becoming the first and only club in the world to win an official tournament from another confederation (CONMEBOL) with its Copa Sudamericana triumph in 2006.

Pachuca is regarded as the best player development academy in CONCACAF, thanks to its pioneering model anchored by the Universidad del Fútbol and a network of academies that nurture talent across Mexico and abroad.

In recent years, the club has been ranked as the 21st team worldwide in utilizing U-21 players in first division competition, reaffirming its commitment to youth and talent projection. Pachuca also stands 86th out of 3,903 clubs globally in player sales revenue from homegrown talent over the last nine years, consolidating its position as a leader in player development and export.

Pachuca is the only CONCACAF club to win the FIFA Derby of the Americas and the FIFA Challenger Cup, and most recently achieved the title of World Runner-Up at the 2024 Intercontinental Cup, underscoring its international prestige.







