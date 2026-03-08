Hounds Fall on Road in Season Opener, 2-1

The USL Championship title defense for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds got off to a bumpy start, as the team fell to a 2-1 defeat on the road against their longest-running rival, the Charleston Battery, tonight at Patriots Point Soccer Complex in Mt. Pleasant, S.C.

Former Hounds defender Sean Suber scored in his first match against his old club, and Wilmer Cabrera also found the net for the Battery (1-0-0), the league's top-scoring team a season ago. The Hounds (0-1-0) pulled back into the match on an own goal by the Battery's Nathan Messer.

Hounds goalkeeper Nico Campuzano made four saves in his team debut. The Battery's first goal was the first given up by the Hounds in 677 minutes of play, dating back to the 2025 regular season, and the Hounds have won just two of their past 11 season openers.

First half

Campuzano was outstanding early with a pair of highlight reel saves in the opening 11 minutes, the first to stop Joey Akpunonu's shot through traffic with little time to react, and the second a diving stop to deny Cabrera's chance off a corner kick.

The Hounds worked into the match after the first half hour, and Charles Ahl put a header on target to force one of three saves by Luis Zamudio - himself a former Hounds player on loan in 2023.

The breakthrough for the Battery came in stoppage time, as Suber elevated in front of goal to cleanly win the header from a Jeremy Kelly corner kick and open the scoring.

Second half

Campuzano denied Cabrera again just three minutes after halftime, when he came off his line and kept his frame wide to block away the shot from the left side of goal.

The third time was the charm for Cabrera in the 52nd minute, however. A pass from Messer on the left side found Cabrera with room at the top of the box, and Cabrera struck a clean shot between defenders on his second touch of the ball.

The Hounds forced their way back into the match in the 62nd minute when Danny Griffin found Ahl making a diagonal run into the Battery box. Ahl turned the ball back across the front of goal with a first touch off his left foot, and with Albert Dikwa crashing toward the back post, Messer misplayed the ball and rolled it behind Zamudio for the own goal.

Both teams continued to try and create, and Campuzano made another strong stop to deny Maalique Foster, but nothing compared to the chances in the three minutes of stoppage time.

The Hounds had a golden chance to tie the match when Sam Bassett lofted a ball into the box that Brigham Larsen headed back across the penalty spot. Trevor Amann arrived late to strike the ball, which deflected off the leg of defender Graham Smith before being saved over the bar by a diving Zamudio.

The Battery nearly made it 3-1 countering off the ensuing Hounds corner kick, but Bassett showed exceptional hustle to track back and deny Foster with a slide after Campuzano had slipped and been caught out of position on the wet grass.

Modelo Man of the Match

Nico Campuzano made his Hounds debut a memorable one, making an early diving stop and coming up with a pair of saves at close range 1-on-1 with attackers. The 2025 league leader in saves had four in the opener to go with four clearances.

What's next?

The Hounds continue their road-heavy early schedule next Saturday, March 14, when they travel to Leesburg, Va. to face Loudoun United FC in a 3 p.m. kickoff. The match will be the season opener for Loudoun, which is coming off its first-ever playoff appearance a season ago.

Riverhounds SC lineup (3-4-2-1) - Nico Campuzano; Guillaume Vacter, Victor Souza (Illal Osumanu 70'), Beto Ydrach; Junior Etou, Sam Bassett, Bradley Sample (Trevor Amann 62'), Perrin Barnes (Max Viera 62'); Danny Griffin (Jackson Walti 80'), Charles Ahl (Brigham Larsen 80'); Albert Dikwa

Charleston Battery lineup (4-2-3-1) - Luis Zamudio; Nathan Messer, Graham Smith, Sean Suber, Douglas Martinez (Langston Blackstock 57'); Joey Akpunonu, Emilio Ycaza; Jeremy Kelly (Medgy Alexandre 85'), Laurent Kissiedou (Colton Swan 67'), Wilmer Cabrera (Maalique Foster 67'); Miguel Berry (Kirill Pakhomov 67')

Scoring summary

CHS - Sean Suber 45+1' (Jeremy Kelly)

CHS - Wilmer Cabrera 52' (Nathan Messer)

PIT - Nathan Messer 62' (own goal)

Discipline summary

CHS - Douglas Martinez 43' (caution - reckless foul)

CHS - Graham Smith 80' (caution - tactical foul)







