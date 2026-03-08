Monterey Bay FC Host Oakland Roots to Kick off the 2026 Season

SEASIDE, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-0-0, 0 points) officially begins its fifth campaign in the USL Championship in a rivalry matchup against Oakland Roots SC (0-0-0, 0 points) at Cardinale Stadium scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT in Week 1 of the 2026 USL Championship regular season. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

With a total of 17 new faces joining five returners on the roster, Monterey Bay FC enters the 2026 season with an overhaul of fresh faces, but with the same goal, a USL Championship title. MBFC hired a brand new assistant coach in Troy McKerrell that brings an extensive amount of experience from MLS and USL. A new addition that will help head coach Jordan Stewart lead the club to its first playoff appearance. The new staff and fresh new uniforms give the Crisp-and-Kelp a breath of fresh air heading into the new season.

Last Saturday (Feb. 28), Monterey Bay FC impressed its home crowd as they hosted the club's first-ever international friendly against C.F. Pachuca Select in celebration of their brand partnership with the Mexican club from Liga MX. Newly signed striker, Wesley Leggett scored a brace in front of a crowd of over 4,000 fans in the club's final pre-season game.

"I'm excited for what the season will entail for this team," said Leggett. "This team has been uniting very well and we're looking forward to having the support of the fans at home and away."

Under the new leadership of Chairman and Chief Soccer Office, Oliver Wyss, the new vision for Monterey Bay FC has been elevated to new heights as another professional partnership with German Bundesliga club, Schalke 04.

"By joining forces with one of Germany's most celebrated clubs, Monterey Bay FC will gain access to Schalke 04's internationally recognized academy and player development system, while collaboratively identifying and recruiting top talent through data-driven scouting efforts" said Oliver Wyss, Chairman and Chief Soccer Officer. "United by a shared vision, both clubs are committed to unlocking new pathways for top young players, expanding global perspectives, and building sustainable football cultures on both sides of the Atlantic."

Between Monterey Bay FC and Oakland Roots SC, nine regular season matches have been played with both clubs collecting four wins each and one tie between both squads. At home, Monterey Bay leads the series versus Oakland Roots with three wins and one tie. The clubs last met on August 30, 2025 at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum with Oakland taking the victory 1-0. Tonight, the refreshed Crisp-and-Kelp will look to secure their first victory in the series and start off the season with a win.

Monterey Bay FC vs. Oakland Roots SC

Venue: Cardinale Stadium; Seaside, California

Date: Saturday, March 7, 2026; 7:00 p.m. PT

Weather: Clear and 68°F

2026 Records

Monterey Bay FC (0-0-0, 0 pts, T-1st West); Oakland Roots SC (0-0-0, 0 pts, T-1st West)







