OffSeason with High Performance Director José Marmojelo

Published on January 29, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







For fans, the offseason can feel long and quiet without matchdays at The Lab. Inside New Mexico United, though, it's one of the most important parts of the year.

High Performance Director José Marmojelo says the offseason is all about preparation. While supporters may picture players on vacation, the reality is structured work designed to get them ready for the next season.

The break lasts about seven weeks, starting with two weeks of mental reset in mid-to-late November. Players are encouraged to spend time with family, step away from soccer, and recharge. After that, training ramps up with a five-to-six-week buildup program. Each week includes two high-intensity and two low-intensity training days, with rest built in. During Christmas week, workouts are optional, but guidance is still provided.

At the beginning of preseason, players go through five to six detailed fitness tests, including mobility, strength and power assessments, conditioning, and body composition. The data helps staff create individualized plans. "Being a professional athlete is a full-year job," José said, emphasizing the need to maintain a strong fitness base.

If a player returns behind schedule, the focus is support, not punishment. Staff meet with the player, identify the issue, and place him in a specialized group that may include extra conditioning, nutrition work, or additional sessions.

Communication is steady throughout the offseason. José sends players a full program with instructions and videos before training begins and checks in weekly or biweekly. Some players are self-driven, while others need more encouragement. "It's important to give them space, but also to follow up," he explained.

Body composition is a major focus. Players are grouped based on whether they need to gain muscle, lose body fat, do both, or maintain. The goal is for most of the squad to arrive in the maintenance group by preseason. Nutrition guidance centers on habits and long-term routines rather than strict meal plans.

New Mexico United's offseason isn't downtime, it's the foundation. By preseason, players are expected to be mentally refreshed, physically ready, and prepared to push for the year ahead.







