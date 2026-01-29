Viggo Ortiz Permanently Transferred to Charlotte Independence

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery have agreed to the permanent transfer of midfielder Viggo Ortiz to USL League One side Charlotte Independence on Thursday, pending league and federation approval. Charleston will retain a sell-on clause for Ortiz as part of the transfer.

Ortiz departs the Battery after a two-year chapter in the Lowcountry. First added as a USL Academy signing in 2024, Ortiz signed a professional contract in March 2025. He made his professional debut on April 15 in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup win over Tormenta FC at 16 years old. Ortiz logged four appearances (two starts) in 2025.

Ortiz scored his first career professional goal on October 13 against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC, just one minute after entering the game off the bench. At 17 years, four months and 18 days old, Ortiz became the second-youngest goalscorer in club history.

The club thanks Viggo for his contributions to the club and community over the past two years and wishes him well in his new adventure in North Carolina.







