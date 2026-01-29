United Soccer League Announces Expanded Partnership with InProduction

TAMPA, Fla. - The United Soccer League (USL) today announced an expanded, long-term partnership with InProduction to become the league's preferred provider of modular stadium infrastructure, hospitality, and seating solutions across the USL ecosystem.

A trusted USL partner since 2017, InProduction has worked closely with the USL and its clubs to deliver modular stadiums, scalable seating systems, and premium hospitality environments that support professional soccer operations and fan experiences. The expanded agreement formalizes InProduction's role as a cornerstone infrastructure partner supporting both temporary and permanent venue development.

"As our leagues and clubs continue to grow into new communities, the ability to deliver modern, scalable stadium venues is critical," said Justin Papadakis, Deputy CEO and Chief Real Estate Officer, at USL. "InProduction has been a trusted partner for years, and their expertise in modular stadiums, hospitality structures, and seating allows our clubs to move faster while delivering great fan experiences."

Under the terms of the agreement, InProduction will continue as a member of the USL Preferred Supplier Program and receive the exclusive designation as the preferred supplier of modular stadium components, hospitality structures, and seating systems. This designation ensures consistent quality, safety, and operational excellence for clubs building or upgrading stadium infrastructure across the USL ecosystem.

"We're excited to expand our relationship with the USL at a pivotal moment in the league's growth," said Jason Tedrow, President and CEO of InProduction. "Since 2017, we've helped clubs deliver exceptional fan experiences through modular stadium solutions, and this agreement positions us to support the next phase of USL expansion with flexible, scalable infrastructure."

The expanded partnership comes amid continued momentum for the USL, including new club announcements and stadium development projects nationwide. InProduction's modular stadium infrastructure and seating solutions will play a key role in enabling clubs to meet growing demand for flexible, high-quality venues and hospitality environments.







