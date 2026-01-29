Miami FC Signs Local Goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez to Multi-Year Professional Contract

Miami, FL. - The Miami Football Club announced today the signing of goalkeeper Felipe Rodriguez on a multi-year contract, pending league and federation approval.

Felipe Rodriguez becomes the first Miami FC Academy player in club history to sign a professional contract with the first team.

Rodriguez first joined Miami's U20 team in the summer of 2022. He continued to play on the squad the following season and helped lead the team to USL Academy National Playoffs in 2023.

Rodriguez signed his first academy contract with Miami ahead of the 2024 season. He made his professional debut in Miami's Open Cup match against South Georgia Tormenta FC and had his first professional start a month later in the USL Championship regular season.

That season, Rodriguez had the most minutes played amongst all academy contracted players in the USL Championship, having played over 900 minutes. The young goalkeeper was awarded the USL Championship 2024 Save of the Season award.

"Proud to continue defending these colors," said Rodriguez. "With the same hunger, the same commitment, and the grit of always, with a clear objective: to give everything for this club and its people."

In 2025, Rodriguez re-signed his academy contract with the first team. Following a second standout season, he has signed his first ever professional contract, continuing to highlight the club's commitment to provide professional opportunities to local players.

"Felipe's signing reflects what we've been building at our club. He's a local player who's earned this opportunity and signing him to a multi-year deal endorses our commitment to investing in local talent," said Miami FC Academy's Executive Director, Firmiano Ribeiro. "As a club, we're committed to identifying, developing, and retaining young talent from our community, and providing a clear pathway to the professional level. Felipe is an example of that pathway, and we believe his best years are still ahead of him."

