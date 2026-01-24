Battery Add Ivorian Midfielder Laurent Kissiedou on Multi-Year Deal

CHARLESTON, S.C. (January 24, 2026) - The Charleston Battery are excited to announce the signing of midfielder Laurent Kissiedou to a multi-year contract on Saturday, pending league and federation approval. The Ivorian returns to the club where he recorded his professional debut in 2017.

Kissiedou, 27, most recently plied his trade in Europe for FK Pardubice of the Czech First League from 2024 to 2025, with brief loan stints at USL Championship side Detroit City FC in 2024 and Czech club FK Příbram in 2025. He made 26 appearances for Pardubice.

"I'm beyond excited to be back where it all started, Charleston will always have a special place in my heart, and coming home means everything to me," said Kissiedou. "I'm really looking forward to everything. Ben Pirmann knows me well, both as a player and as a person, and I have a great deal of respect for his vision and leadership. I believe our previous experience together will help us hit the ground running."

Kissiedou's breakout as a professional came during his time at Memphis 901 FC from 2021 to 2023, with his first two seasons in Tennessee under Head Coach Ben Pirmann's guidance. During his three years at Memphis, Kissiedou recorded 16 goals, 14 assists and 103 chances created in 90 matches across all competitions. He also reunites with former Memphis teammates Chris Allan, Jeremy Kelly and Graham Smith in Charleston.

For his career in the Championship, Kissiedou has amassed 22 goals and 17 assists in 149 regular season and playoff appearances.

Coach Pirmann is looking forward to working with Kissiedou again.

"Laurent is a wonderful player and great person that I have been able to work with in the past, he is hungry and will give his all for his teammates and this club," said Coach Pirmann. "His energy and bravery are what will get the fans out of their seats. Laurent can play a few positions, but is an incredible on-ball midfielder. Whether he is deep in the build-up positions, scheming in attacking pockets, or arriving from wider areas, Laurent will impact each match.

"Laurent has a unique flair on the ball with the ability to make plays with both feet and when out of possession. He will team up very well with other returning midfielders in this squad to continue to push this team on the field."

Kissiedou joined the Battery late in 2017 and made his professional debut at 18 years old on August 26 against Richmond Kickers, his only appearance that year.

A native of Divo, Ivory Coast, Kissiedou is a product of the Atlanta United Academy. He returned to Georgia after his first stint in Charleston and competed for Atlanta United II in 2018 and 2019, scoring four goals in 46 games.

Kissiedou is elated about starting his next chapter in the Lowcountry.

"I see a group that's hungry, competitive, and focused on growing together, and that's something I wanted to be part of," said Kissiedou. "This year is about consistency, growth and competing at a high level. I'm hungry and ready to give everything I have to help this team succeed in 2026.

"Thank you to the fans for their continued support, it truly means everything. I can't wait to get started and give my all for this club. I'm excited to see you all again and create special moments together."

2026 Roster Goalkeepers: Daniel Kuzemka, Luis Zamudio

Defenders: Joey Akpunonu, Langston Blackstock, Graham Smith, Sean Suber

Midfielders: Chris Allan, Wilmer Cabrera Jr., Jeremy Kelly, Laurent Kissiedou, Houssou Landry, Viggo Ortiz, Emilio Ycaza

Forwards: Miguel Berry, Maalique Foster, Douglas Martínez, Colton Swan







