New Mexico United Signs Midfielder Sofiane Djeffal

Published on January 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United announced today that the club has signed midfielder Sofiane Djeffal ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval.

"Sofiane is a proven midfielder with a wealth of experience across MLS and USL," said Sporting Director Itamar Keinan. "His quality fits perfectly with our style, and we're thrilled to welcome him."

Djeffal, 26, joins the Black & Yellow following a strong 2025 season with Lexington SC, where he started 19 matches and logged 1,603 minutes during the regular season. A reliable presence in midfield, he recorded an 88.7 percent passing accuracy, highlighting his ability to maintain possession and facilitate play under pressure.

Born in Nantes, France, Djeffal began his development in the FC Nantes academy before continuing his career at Oregon State University. At Oregon State, he established himself as one of the top players in college soccer, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year honors in 2021 and being named to the All-Pac-12 First Team in three consecutive seasons.

Djeffal was selected 36th overall by D.C. United in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft and made 28 appearances during his rookie season. He later joined Austin FC after being selected first overall in the 2023 MLS Re-Entry Draft, appearing in nine matches across all competitions, including the CONCACAF Champions League.

Djeffal joins New Mexico United as the club continues preparations for the 2026 USL Championship season.







