Oakland Roots SC Sign Defender Michael Edwards

Published on January 26, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots Sports Club today signed Michael Edwards ahead of the 2026 USL Championship season. Edwards is a 25-year-old defender from Woodbridge, Virginia.

"Michael Edwards is someone I've known and worked with since his youth career, so it's especially exciting to be reunited here in Oakland," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "He's grown tremendously as both a player and a person, and we're excited to welcome him into our environment and continue that journey together. He's an extremely athletic center back who brings toughness, competitiveness, and presence to the way we defend."

Edwards began his career in the D.C. United youth academy before moving to Germany to join the Wolfsburg Academy in 2018. He went on to play for VfL Wolfsburg II before returning to the United States to compete in MLS with the Colorado Rapids. Edwards also has extensive USL experience, spending time on loan with Colorado Springs in 2021 and 2022, San Antonio FC in 2023, and Charleston Battery in 2025. In addition, he has made more than 30 appearances in MLS NEXT Pro with Colorado Rapids 2.







