Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Full 2026 Technical Staff

Oakland Roots SC Head Coach Ryan Martin and General Manager Dustin Cleaver announce the first team technical staff ahead of the 2026 season at the Oakland Coliseum.

Returning to the staff in 2026 are Goalkeeping Coach Sergio Valle, Head Athletic Trainer Quentin Higgins, Assistant Athletic Trainer Yvette Beltran, Head Performance Coach Marques Cardiel, Senior Manager of Soccer Operations Valentín Saldaña, Manager Soccer Operations Bobby Glasser. Nana Attakora was previously announced returning to the staff in a promoted role as Director of Soccer.

Joining the first team staff for 2026 are Ryan Martin's First Assistant Coach Jeremy Clark who formerly served Roots in 2021 as Goalkeeping Coach. The staff will also be joined by David Cordova Marroquin who has been part of the Project 51O staff since 2021 serving as Head Coach in 2025. David will continue as 51O's Head Coach while also serving Ryan Martin as Second Assistant.

"I'm extremely excited to get started with this staff," said Head Coach Ryan Martin. "This is a group that aligns strongly with our values and understands the importance of people, culture, and daily standards. They bring deep experience in the USL, strong ties to the local soccer community, and a shared commitment to collective growth. I'm especially excited to add Jeremy Clark as my first assistant-his leadership, professionalism, and understanding of the game will be a huge asset as we continue to build something special together."







