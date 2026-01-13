El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Diego Abitia

Published on January 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC announced today that it has signed forward Diego Abitia, pending league and federation approval. The terms of the deal will not be disclosed per club policy.

"Diego is a young and exciting player," Technical Director Ray Saari said. "Adding a player with his athleticism, competitive mentality and natural goal-scoring ability will allow us to remain offensively dangerous throughout 2026."

Abitia arrives in El Paso after two and a half seasons with Atlético de San Luis in Liga MX where he featured primarily for their reserve squad along with a stint with the first team. In the U21 Apertura season this past fall, he bagged nine goals in 14 appearances while appearing in nine matches last spring for the first team.

In the U23 Apertura season in 2024, Abitia finished as the leading goalscorer in the tournament with nine in 16 appearances. He then scored three in the postseason, including two in the second leg of the final, to help lead San Luis to a championship.

Before his time with San Luis, the 22-year-old played another two and a half seasons with the reserve team for Deportivo Toluca FC where he was a part of their championship side during the U20 Clausura season in 2023. Across his professional career, Abitia has tallied 49 goals in 163 total appearances.

ADDITIONAL INFO

El Paso Locomotive FC return to Southwest University Park on Saturday, March 7, 2026 hosting Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. To be one of the first to know about single game ticket sales, join the waiting list here.

For the best prices and priority seating for every Locomotive home match in 2026, become a Season Ticket Member today. Season Ticket Memberships for the 2026 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets or calling (915) 235-GOAL.







