Hounds Add Adam Mitchell as Assistant Coach

Published on January 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC has hired Adam Mitchell as the team's assistant coach for the upcoming USL Championship season.

Mitchell, 34, comes to the Hounds with a decade of coaching experience at the college level, including the past seven seasons at Duquesne University serving as an assistant under head coach Chase Brooks. During his tenure at Duquesne, the Dukes advanced to the Atlantic 10 Championship Final in 2021, hosted A-10 Tournament matches for the first time in 2022, and spent eight weeks in the Division I national rankings to end an 18-year drought without a Top 25 appearance. In that same span, the Dukes produced a total of 13 all-conference selections; the 2023 A-10 Midfielder of the Year, Ask Ekeland; and the first MLS Draft first-round pick in school history in 2024, Jayden Da.

"Adam is an intelligent, enthusiastic and tireless coach who we are delighted to have on board. He has hit the ground running since his arrival, and I am looking forward to the season ahead with him on our staff," Riverhounds head coach Rob Vincent said.

"I'm grateful to Dan and Rob for giving me the opportunity to join the Riverhounds. I look forward to coming in, working with the players and helping the organization," Mitchell said.

Originally from Brighton, England, Mitchell came to the U.S. to attend school, first attending Ashland University before moving to Notre Dame College (Ohio), where he helped the Falcons twice reach the NCAA Division II Tournament. As a junior in 2014, he led the Mountain East Conference with 14 goals and was a Third-Team All-American as selected by the National Soccer Coaches Association of America.

After his playing career, Mitchell began coaching at Lourdes University in Ohio, where he also completed his master's degree in organizational leadership in 2017. From there, he coached two seasons at Tiffin University, where he helped the Dragons put together a 15-win season in 2018, during which they were finished No. 18 nationally and earned the top seed in the NCAA Division II Midwest Regional.

Mitchell joined the Duquesne staff in summer of 2019, and in 2025, he earned his U.S. Soccer Federation B Coaching License. He began work with the Hounds' First Team staff of head coach Rob Vincent and goalkeepers coach Jon Busch late last month, as they prepare the Hounds to defend their USL Championship title in 2026.







