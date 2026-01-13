Battery Announce Kickoff Times, Single-Game Tickets, Theme Matches for 2026 Season

CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Charleston Battery officially unveiled kickoff times and theme matches for the club's 2025 USL Championship and Prinx Tires USL Cup home schedule, with single-game tickets available for purchase now on SeatGeek.com.

The Battery's 34th season kicks off at Patriots Point on March 7 against the reigning champions, Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, at 6 p.m. ET.

Charleston's 17 home games will kick off during time ranges as early as 4 p.m. ET and no later than 7:30 p.m. ET. Two of those 17 games will take place on Wednesdays (June 24 vs. Loudoun United FC; September 2 vs. Hartford Athletic), while the remaining 15 will happen on Saturdays.

The Battery will start and end the season at home, with the first two contests at Patriots Point (March 7 vs. Pittsburgh; March 21 vs. Birmingham) and the regular season finale also in the Lowcountry (October 24 vs. Indy Eleven).

Looking at the theme games, the slate includes many fan favorites and multiple nights with post-match fireworks.

Cinco de Mayo will be celebrated early on Sat., May 2, when the Battery face expansion side Sporting Jacksonville for the first time.

Military Appreciation returns on May 30 for Charleston's duel with Detroit City FC to cap off Military Appreciation Month.

The first fireworks night of the year is on June 13 when the Battery host the reigning Western Conference champions, FC Tulsa.

Back to School Night is back on August 22 for Charleston's clash with Miami FC.

Hispanic Heritage is being celebrated on September 19 when the Battery host Monterey Bay FC during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Breast Cancer Awareness will be recognized on October 10 as Charleston face Louisville City FC during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Fan Appreciation will be doubled up with a fireworks night to end the regular season with a bang.







