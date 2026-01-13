Rhode Island FC Signs Goalkeeper Jacob Castro for 2026 Season

Published on January 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today it has signed goalkeeper Jacob Castro for the 2026 USL Championship season, pending league and federation approval. The 26-year-old shot-stopper joins the Ocean State club after spending the first three years of his professional career with Major League Soccer organization Seattle Sounders FC, where he featured prominently for the club's MLS Next Pro affiliate, Tacoma Defiance.

"Jacob is a skilled goalkeeper who will bring valuable competition and depth to our goalkeeping department," said Rhode Island FC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith. "His experience training and playing with a first-class MLS organization will be critical as we prepare for a busy schedule next season."

After joining the Sounders Academy in 2017 and playing four seasons of collegiate soccer, the Spanaway, Washington native inked his first professional deal with Seattle in 2022, signing a homegrown contract. In three seasons in MLS Next Pro, he has made 47 appearances for Tacoma Defiance across all competitions, logging 4,755 minutes and posting seven shutouts. In 2025, he made 14 appearances for the club, posting a save percentage of 58 with 45 stops.

Castro spent his collegiate career across two different programs, beginning at the University of Washington in 2019, where he made two appearances and posted a 2W-0L-0T record. After transferring to San Diego State University in 2021, his career blossomed. He started all 17 games and made 66 saves with seven shutouts during his first season with the Aztecs in 2022, becoming the program's first goalkeeper since 2006 to be named to the All-Pac 12 First Team. During his senior season in 2023, he was named to the All Pac-12 Second Team after leading the conference with 52 saves and finishing second with a 3.1 saves-per-game average.

Name: Jacob Castro

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-4

Weight: 190 lbs.

Birthday: Dec. 18, 1999

Hometown: Spanaway, Washington

Previous teams: Tacoma Defiance (MLSNP), Seattle Sounders (MLS), San Diego State University (NCAA), University of Washington (NCAA)

RIFC now has 21 players under contract for the 2026 season:

2026 RHODE ISLAND FC ROSTER:

GOALKEEPERS (2): 1-Koke Vegas, 29-Jacob Castro

DEFENDERS (9): 2-Dani Rovira, 3-Aldair Sanchez, 4-Hugo Bacharach, 5-Grant Stoneman, 6-Aimé Mabika, 15-Frank Nodarse, 22-Nick Scardina, 24-Karifa Yao, 32-Hamady Diop

MIDFIELDERS (6): 7-Dwayne Atkinson, 12-Clay Holstad, 17-Jojea Kwizera, 19-Kevin Vang, 20-Zachary Herivaux, 77-Amos Shapiro-Thompson

FORWARDS (4): 8-Leo Afonso, 9-JJ Williams, 11-Noah Fuson, 27-Mathieu Ndongo







