Phoenix Rising Triggers Purchase Option for Midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou
Published on January 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Phoenix Rising FC News Release
PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC today announced it has triggered the purchase option in the contract of midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou, acquiring the midfielder on a permanent basis from French club Valenciennes FC, pending league and federation approval.
Moursou, 21, arrived in Phoenix on loan in September 2025, going on to start in six of Rising's final seven matches of the 2025 season, including playoffs.
"(Moursou) is a big part of what we're building here in Phoenix," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "He's a player with hunger and desire to compete and help the club achieve its objectives. He's a born winner and great character in the locker room."
Born in Garoua, Cameroon, Moursou made his professional debut in 2020 for his hometown club Coton Sport FC de Garoua. While at Valenciennes FC, the midfielder made 41 appearances across four different French competitions, including the Coupe de France (7 apps), Ligue 2 (8) and Championnat National (15).
Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC triggers the purchase option in the contract of midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou, pending league and federation approval.
2026 Phoenix Rising FC Roster (As of Jan. 13, 2026):
-Goalkeepers (1): Patrick Rakovsky
-Defenders (5): Collin Smith, Rafael Czichos, Daniel Flores, Luke Biasi, Adrian Pelayo
-Midfielders (4): Jean-Eric Moursou, JP Scearce, Hope Avayevu, Jamison Ping
-Forwards (7): Ihsan Sacko, Kelvin Arase, Darius Johnson, Damian Rivera, Charlie Dennis, Gunnar Studenhofft, Juan Carvajal
United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 13, 2026
- Battery Loan out Torres to Club Sport Boys Association for 2026 - Charleston Battery
- Brooklyn FC Men's to Host Open Tryout at Maimonides Park on January 22 - Brooklyn FC
- Oakland Roots Sports Club Announces Full 2026 Technical Staff - Oakland Roots
- Battery Announce Kickoff Times, Single-Game Tickets, Theme Matches for 2026 Season - Charleston Battery
- Phoenix Rising Triggers Purchase Option for Midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou - Phoenix Rising FC
- Hounds Add Adam Mitchell as Assistant Coach - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- El Paso Locomotive FC Sign Forward Diego Abitia - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Rhode Island FC Signs Goalkeeper Jacob Castro for 2026 Season - Rhode Island FC
- Left-Back Jacob Greene Return Returns to Lexington Sporting Club - Lexington Sporting Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Phoenix Rising FC Stories
- Phoenix Rising Triggers Purchase Option for Midfielder Jean-Éric Moursou
- Phoenix Rising Acquires Forward Juan Carvajal
- Phoenix Rising Signs Forward Gunnar Studenhofft
- Phoenix Rising Announces Theme Games for 2026 Season
- Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Adrian Pelayo to Multi-Year Deal