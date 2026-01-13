Left-Back Jacob Greene Return Returns to Lexington Sporting Club

LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington SC left-back Jacob Greene returns to the club for the second year of his multi-year contract in 2026.

Greene appeared 24 times for LSC last season across all competitions, starting six matches in USL Championship play. The 22-year-old scored once, an 87' minute goal that sent Lexington SC Stadium into a frenzy vs. Louisville City FC in the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

He was stout defensively as well, posting a 69% tackle win percentage with seven interceptions and 13 clearances.

"I can't wait to be back in Lexington for the season," said Greene. "I'm looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and being with my teammates. Lex go!"

Greene came up through the D.C. United system and debuted as a 16-year-old for its USL Championship affiliate at the time, Loudoun United FC, in 2019. He appeared 73 times for Loudoun from 2019-23 and made 16 appearances for D.C. United to boot.

He signed with Columbus Crew 2 in MLS NEXT Pro for the 2024 season, where he appeared 22 times in the regular season and three more times in the playoffs.

Over his professional career, Greene has bagged seven goals and tallied three assists.

Greene joins Kendall Burks, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez and Xavier Zengue as defenders signed to the Lexington's 2026 USL Championship roster.

2026 USL Championship Roster

Goalkeepers: Logan Ketterer, Oliver Semmle, Brooks Thompson

Defenders: Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene, Joe Hafferty, Marqes Muir, Arturo Ordóñez, Xavier Zengue

Midfielders: Michael Adedokun, Latif Blessing, Luís Felipe, Blaine Ferri, Nick Firmino, Alfredo Midence, Aaron Molloy

Forwards: Marcus Epps, Phillip Goodrum, Braudílio Rodrigues, Malik Henry-Scott, Tarik Scott, Milo Yosef







