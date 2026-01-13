Brooklyn FC Men's to Host Open Tryout at Maimonides Park on January 22

Published on January 13, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) men today announced it will host an open tryout on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026, at 2 p.m. ET at Maimonides Park in Coney Island, offering local players the opportunity to be evaluated by Brooklyn FC's technical staff in a professional and competitive environment.

The tryout is open to players ages 17 and older. The registration fee is $150 per participant, and registration will close on Sunday, Jan. 18 at 5 p.m. ET. Interested players can register to participate via the official form here.

Open tryouts are designed to identify players who may be a fit for Brooklyn FC's competitive pathway. Participants will be evaluated on technical ability, tactical understanding, physical readiness, and overall professionalism both on and off the field.

By registering for and participating in a Brooklyn FC open tryout, you acknowledge that you will be in close proximity to Brooklyn FC staff, coaches, and players. Participants are expected to conduct themselves professionally at all times. Requests for autographs, photos, or other non-tryout-related interactions are not permitted. Failure to meet these standards may result in immediate removal from the tryout and disqualification from future Brooklyn FC opportunities.

Participation in the tryout does not guarantee selection or further evaluation. Brooklyn FC reserves the right to make all roster and player personnel decisions at its sole discretion.

Brooklyn FC men's season tickets are currently on sale via SeatGeek. The club opens its inaugural season on March 8, hosting Indy Eleven at Maimonides Park.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from January 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.